“5G” – Libero Quotidiano





It seems a tinnitus but it is not. It is a huma noise constanta hissannoying and of low frequency which is driving the inhabitants of Halifax, small town of Great Britain. Not everyone feels it but those who hear it are no longer able to free themselves from it. That sound never stops, not even at night. The “victims” of this buzz have created a group Facebookthen they collected signatures, appealed to Bbcwrote a letter to Boris Johnson, to solve the problem. But so far nothing.





The first to make the story public was a resident of Bradshaw, a suburb of the city where cases of people hearing what they call “the Hum” are more frequent. Yvonne Connard50, first heard the “buzz” a year and a half ago and couldn’t get rid of it anymore, so she founded a Facebook page that now gathers about 300 users who say they hear the “buzz,” which causes “anxiety, insomnia, despair, headachegeneral tension, fear of going crazy “.





The hum seems to reach 30-40 decibels but to those who don’t hear it they say it sounds like “washing machine noise”, “vacuum cleaner on”, or simply “buzzing”. “I can’t sleep at night and cry,” says Sue Dollard, another Halifax resident at Bbc. “Once you’ve heard it, you can’t not hear it anymore.”





Jenny Lynnarea councilor assures: “We will continue to investigate”, They would be “three possible sources of this noise “identified by the administration. On which, however, the mystery remains. So much so that the conspiracy theories: to a journalist from Financial Times who went to Halifax to investigate the buzz (and didn’t hear it), he reports the Corriere della Sera, the manager of a club, anonymous, spoke of a “5G repeater“, and a car salesman of”aliens“.” It’s a collective hallucination, “skeptics cut short.