5g, new request for postponement in the United States for the risks of interference with airliners’ instruments

US authorities have asked the stars and stripes telephony giants At & T and Verizon a new postponement of two weeks to install their new bands of 5G frequency. The request follows concerns expressed by Airbus and Boeing on possible interference on board aircraft, in particular with radio altimeters, instruments that measure the distance of the aircraft from the ground. The vertices of the two companies recently wrote a letter to the competent authorities to reiterate the potential risks also in terms of safety in some phases of the flight. In reality, the tug-of-war between the big names in the skies and the telecommunications companies on the issue 5g has been going on for a long time and is essentially about who should take it upon themselves the economic costs of making communication frequencies compatible with those of flights.

The date originally set for the debut of 5G in the US was December 5th, then it was moved to January 5th. Now the new request for postponement that was made specifically by the minister of transport Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US organization for flight safety. TLC companies reply that signal strength levels are low enough interference to be excluded and point out that using 5G outside the United States has not led to aviation problems. Actually theto France recently expressed concern about the risk of possible interference and an ordinance issued to ban the use of 5g devices during flights. Some aerospace experts also remark how the power levels and frequencies are different between the various nations and how some countries have implemented the same and protections required by US airlines