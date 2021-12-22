5g phones, Airbus and Boeing worried about possible interference with key flight safety equipment

Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, reiterated that you have some concerns about potential interference of 5G communication networks with equipment that help ensure the flight safety. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian. THE fears are expressed in a letter sent by the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. At the center of the doubts of the aeronautical groups would be in particular the radio altimeters which measure the height of an aircraft above the ground. “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the global aviation system,” Boeing added in a statement. TLC groups such as Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands December 5th, after obtaining billions of dollars in licenses last February.

Read Also Leonardo and the 787 affair, components of the Boeing fuselages of the suppliers of the public armaments group seized

The launch, however, was postponed after the US Flight Safety Authority (FAA) has in turn expressed concern due to possible interference of 5G signals with altimeters. The stop triggered a arm wrestling between giants of telephony and giants of the skies of which today’s letter is only the latest episode. Federal aviation administration issued directives to limit the use of radio altimeters in certain situations, causing fears of U.S. airlines on potential costs. Meanwhile, the French flight agency said interference on a frequency that interferes with radio altimeters could cause “critical” errors during landing. The French authorities then issued a directive requiring companies to recommend the shutdown of 5g appliances.