5G puts flights at risk, in the United States a mini postponement is triggered

There is a very close, and apparently quite dangerous, link between 5G technology and airplanes. And it is a link that risks slowing the development of new networks, or perhaps forcing airlines to review some of the technology that makes aircraft work today. The clue, or perhaps it is better to say the proof, comes from the United States, where the two giants of telephony – AT&T and Verizon – have decided to postpone some developments in 5G key for two weeks (the implementation in C band, for accuracy), after pressure from the aviation industry and the threat of airlines to sue. The implementation was initially scheduled for last December 5th, and was subsequently postponed to January 5th. It has now undergone a further slip.

Interference in C band

The history of 5G and the probable interference with the frequencies used by aircraft is not very recent. It has been talked about for months, and concerns are mostly focused on the C-band, which airlines say could interfere with aircraft electronics and pose a safety risk. Band C is very close to the frequencies used by aircraft equipment to calculate altitude. And aviation groups and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) fear it could compromise safety, especially in conditions of poor visibility. While for the Federal Communications Commission, which approved the service, there is no risk.

“Landings during times of low visibility may be limited due to fears that the 5G signal could interfere with the accuracy of an aircraft’s radio altimeter, with no other mitigation in place,” Lynn Lunsford, a spokesperson for the Verge, told The Verge website. DO. “These restrictions could prevent flights from being sent to certain locations with poor visibility and could also lead to flight diversions. We are committed to wireless operators, as well as our partners, to do everything possible to ensure that mitigations are adapted to prevent outages. “

The postponement

In short, the question is tremendously open. But in the meantime, AT&T and Verizon have decided to postpone the launch by two weeks. Also because the US Federal Aviation Administration had plans to issue hundreds of warnings with specific restrictions for airport runways, helipads and other flight routes, causing a huge shock to the American air system. And the litigation could still go on if the two-week hiatus does not translate into agreements on methods to protect planes at airports.

On Sunday, US airlines explained that “without adequate mitigation, the implementation of 5G around airports could disrupt up to 345,000 passenger flights, impacting 32 million travelers, as well as 5,400 cargo flights annually under form of delays, deviations. or cancellations “.

