5th Gala for Planetary Health, fundraiser for the health of the planet – Photo 1 of 12

Evening at the Prince’s Palace Thursday 23 September for Gala For Planetary Health, fifth edition and organized by the Foundation for the environment that bears the name of Prince Albert II, a foundation which, among other things, celebrated its 15th year of activity.

This event is used to raise funds and intervene where they are needed through the Prince’s Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Red carpet and cocktails on the Piazza di Palazzo. Then dinner, show and memorabilia auction inside, in the courtyard of honor. All at the top and in a very suggestive atmosphere, if you think that you are also at the Prince’s house.

To do the honors of the house Prince Albert II and his sister, Princess Caroline d’Hannover.

Sharon Stone, always charming and beautiful, was awarded for her humanitarian commitment and in favor of the planet. She chose a purple dress with flounces and train. Accompanying her is Orlando Bloom, who received the prize from the Prince’s Foundation in 2018. The winners of the other editions: Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017, Robert Redford in 2019 and Sting last year.

Among the guests of the grand gala, also the actors Ali Jay, also known in “Daredevil”, the Spaniard Jon KortaJarena, also testimonial of a perfume, then Gaspard Ulliel (also famous for an even more famous perfume), Lucas Bravo, seen in “Emily in Paris” and which will soon be in a documentary alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Also present Julian Lennon, son of the great John Lennon.

As for the female appearances, all beautiful and very elegant, starting with the actress Pom Klementieff, who we will see in Tom Cruise’s 7th “Mission Impossible”, which will be released in May 2022.

Then the Brazilian models Prado Fonseca and Isabeli Fontana, the Dutch Cindy Kimberly and the Norwegian Frida Aasen. Special mention for the dress worn, to the model and swimwear designer Sofia Resing. Finally, the French actress and director Melanie Laurent, awarded with a César and seen in “Inglorious Bastards”, but also director of the beautiful documentary on the environment entitled “DEMAIN” (Tomorrow).

Loading... Advertisements

The dinner designed by chef Yannick Alléno, also a star among the stars with his 9 Michelin stars, was served in the internal courtyard of the Palazzo.

Among the items auctioned were jewels and cars from the Princes of Monaco, as well as travel, a speedboat and Max Verstappen’s F1 racing suit.

Perhaps, the Gala For Planetary Health has become the super gala, of all those taking place in Munich. The health of the planet has become the priority and there is no more time to waste.