6.2 earthquake shakes Guatemala and leaves at least 3 dead

What to do to be safe in an earthquake? 1:04

(CNN Spanish) — After the 6.2 earthquake that shook Guatemala in the early hours of this Wednesday, the government reported in a statement that three people have been reported dead and 89,785 people affected have been registered.

Of the latter, 13 were affected and 33 were evacuated.

The affected areas were in the departments of: Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez, Sololá, Suchitepéquez and Totonicapán.

The earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.2 was recorded early this Wednesday in Guatemala, around 1:12 am local time (2:12 am ET), according to a report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym). in English).

The epicenter was located in Nueva Concepción, Guatemala, with a depth of 83.6 kilometers, according to the report.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico He also reported the movement, which he said was located 114 kilometers southeast of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas.

With information from Gerardo Lemos and Ana Cucalón, both from CNN.