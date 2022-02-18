6.2 earthquake shakes Guatemala and leaves at least 3 dead

James 13 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 98 Views


What to do to be safe in an earthquake? 1:04

(CNN Spanish) — After the 6.2 earthquake that shook Guatemala in the early hours of this Wednesday, the government reported in a statement that three people have been reported dead and 89,785 people affected have been registered.

Of the latter, 13 were affected and 33 were evacuated.

The affected areas were in the departments of: Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez, Sololá, Suchitepéquez and Totonicapán.

The earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.2 was recorded early this Wednesday in Guatemala, around 1:12 am local time (2:12 am ET), according to a report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym). in English).

The epicenter was located in Nueva Concepción, Guatemala, with a depth of 83.6 kilometers, according to the report.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico He also reported the movement, which he said was located 114 kilometers southeast of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas.

With information from Gerardo Lemos and Ana Cucalón, both from CNN.





Source link

About James

Check Also

A minor stolen from a newborn more than 16 years ago is reunited with his family in Mexico

Guadalajara – A minor who was stolen from a clinic more than 16 years ago …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved