6 actors who are breaking it in Hollywood and are children of celebrities

If we start to name all the children of celebrities that have achieved success, we would have an endless list. Zoe Kravitz, Bryce DallasHoward, michael douglas, dakota johnson, Angelina Jolie and so many more.

But in recent years, and hand in hand with the trend of platforms and their enormous amount of content, a new wave of actors has emerged who are making a name for themselves within the industry. And although their faces may be unfamiliar, their surnames are well known to some, and many are the children of well-known stars.

cazzie david

The 28-year-old actress is just taking her first steps in Hollywood. In 2007 she had a brief appearance in the series of Disney Hannah Montana but his best moment is living now. We can see her shine in the third season of The Umbrella Academy in the role of Jayme, one of the members of the Sparrow Academy. But what few know is that she is the daughter of the comedian Larry Davidco-creator of Seinfeld and protagonist of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Cazzie David with her father Larry.

Genesis Rodriguez

The Umbrella Academy It has opened the door to more than one son of celebrities. Already cazzie david is added Genesis Rodriguez who gives life to Sloane. The 34-year-old actress already has a little more experience as she has participated in several movies and television series as well as soap operas. She is the daughter of singer José Luis Rodríguez, better known as The Puma Rodriguez.

Jack Quaid

Another actor who is no stranger to life with famous parents. The 30-year-old actor is the actor’s son Dennis Quaid and the actress meg ryan. Her film debut was in The Hunger Games. He currently stars in the role of Hughie Campbell in the acclaimed series of Amazon Prime Video, TheBoys. But in addition to his participation in the superhero satire, he was part of the fifth installment of scream. He is currently preparing to participate in Oppenheimerthe new movie Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy.

Jack Quaid with his mother Meg Ryan.

maya hawke

Probably the best known on the list. the actress of stranger things she is the daughter of the actors Ethan Hawke Y umma thurman. At only 23 years old, the young woman is taking her first steps in the industry. She participated in the last film of Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as the success of Netflix, Fear Street Part One: 1994. Among his future projects are Teacherthe biopic directed by and starring Bradley Cooper and is also preparing to share the screen with his mother in the comedy The Kill Room.

Margaret Qualey

Like hawkeparticipated in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but the truth is that he had been working for quite some time. The 27-year-old actress is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell and the model Paul Qualey. margaret became relevant after starring maidthe successful miniseries of Netflix where he shared cast with his mother. Currently, the actress has several future projects that assure her a promising future.

Wyatt Russell

we all met him at The Falcon and the Winter Soldierthe series of Marvel where he put himself in the shoes of John Walker, the new Captain America. But the truth is that the actor has been working in the industry since he was very young. Wyatt he is the son of the actors Kurt Russell Y Goldie Hawn. In addition to seeing him shine in the MCUlast year he starred with Amy Adams the thriller of Netflix, The Woman in the Window.

