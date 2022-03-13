6 applications that I would recommend to anyone in 2022

Related news

To make the most of your mobile, you need quality applications —even if they are for studying— with which make the most of their capabilities, and the best thing about Android is its great variety in this regard. Today I am going to show you 6 ideal applications for this 2022 that you should give a chance and that they can give you.

notion

Notion notes app



This application went from being a paid service to a totally free one a few years ago, and has become one of the applications that I use the most on mobile and tablet, since it allows you to store a lot of information in your notes thanks to the different formats that you can integrate in each of them.

And it is that, you can enter in each note several subpages, spreadsheets, task lists, links, images, videos, voice notes, text quotes and even change font size, formatting, alignment, and more. It’s a kind of miniature text editor that you can turn into your shopping list, notebook, to-do list and much more.

just watch

just watch

The Free Android

If you pay a video streaming service like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Movistar+ or Filmin every month, this application is of great interest to you, since it is able to show you new and popular content from services of your choice, trying to avoid the fatigue of indecision that you suffer when you don’t decide what to see in front of their great catalogues.

You can both search the lists and create filters to, for example, find horror movies released in 2021 and available on Prime and Netflix. You will have to search for it in the services you have contracted for it to be useful, although you can also search for movies to rent online.

shortcuts

This application can save you a lot of time, since its main function is to create shortcuts that avoid having to open an app and then search within it. By shortening this step, you can save a lot of time on a day-to-day basis.

For example, you can create a shortcut that, when pressed, allows you to automatically create a split screen environment with the two applications that you choose.

PassAndroid

Save your entries with PassAndroid

The Free Android

Android, or rather, Google Pay does not yet have a passbook system in which it can be entered all kinds of content. Yes, you can add some loyalty cards, but you can’t save PDFs to Google Pay like the ones you get when you book a flight, a movie ticket, or for any other event, and that’s where PassAndroid comes in.

This app allows you to add all kinds of loyalty cards and pkpass or PDF files so you can add your tickets and tickets and really get the most out of your mobile in this regard. At least until Google creates a Passbook for Android at the level of Apple.

Subscriptions

At a time when streaming is one of the main ways to consume content, you may want to carry a tighter control over your subscriptions, which is what Subscriptions is for, so that you are aware of what you pay per month and possible cheaper alternatives.

This application allows you to enter the service, the description, the color of each element, the monthly price and including the date on which you are charged, so that you can be fully aware of when the receipt for each service will arrive, as well as what it will cost you per month.

TariffLightHour

Save on the bill with TarifaLuzHora

The Free Android

It is no secret that the price of electricity has risen considerably lately, and even for this, your Android mobile has something to say. And it is that, with TarifaLuzHora you can see the periods of the day in which the electricity costs the least, as well as the ones that cost the most.

This app will allow you to organize yourself well when putting on a washing machine or using certain household appliances, such as the oven. Also, the app is extremely simple: it only has one page.

