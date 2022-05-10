6 best animated sticker packs for WhatsApp (2022)

Share

If you have already tired of the classics WhatsApp stickersit may be time to enter the world of animated stickers.

Since 2018, WhatsApp offers compatibility with moving stickerswhich can be used to express emotions visually, in a more dynamic way than with classic stickers.

However, it is not easy to find best animated stickers for WhatsApp. Therefore, we are going to help you choose the best options that you can download on your mobile

Animated Stickers for WhatsApp – WAStickerApps

With over five million downloads, this is the most popular animated stickers app for WhatsApp in all of Google Play. It contains more than half a million different animated stickers, organized by categories and with the option to download each package individually to add it to WhatsApp easily.

WASticker in Motion

WASticker in Motion claims to be the application with the largest number of animated stickers which can be found on Google Play. It allows select and download the sticker packs that you like the most to save them on WhatsApp.

It offers different categories of stickers, including memes, movies, video games, love and more. An interesting feature of this app is the option to convert Telegram stickers into animated WhatsApp stickers, in a simple way and without the need to install other apps.

Animated Stickers – WAStickerApps

Other simple and easy to use app with a lot of moving stickers. They are organized in different categories, so you can easily find the stickers you are looking for at any time.

Animated Stickers

Animated Stickers contains a large number of stickers. You just need to open the application, choose the “pack” you want to download and tap on the “Add to WhatsApp” button. When the download is complete, all the new stickers will be available in the stickers menu, ready to be sent to your contacts.

Dancing Animated Stickers

Sometimes, a dance it can be the best reaction to a message. In this pack of stickers you will find dozens of dance stickers in different “packs”, which you can easily download and add to your WhatsApp.

Memetflix

Despite its name, this application has nothing to do with a certain movie and series streaming service. Memetflix is ​​an animated sticker app for WhatsApp that offers you hundreds of stickers organized in different categories.

One of the great advantages of this app compared to other alternatives is that it contains a integrated search enginewhich makes it much easier to find the stickers you’re looking for.

