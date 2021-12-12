Health

6 best brain foods that would increase happiness and serenity and fight anxiety and depression

The winter season in addition to the various inconveniences related to the cold also brings another problem. The reduction of light during the day in some people can increase sadness and melancholy. This disorder is scientifically defined SAD, an acronym for the words Seasonal Affective Disorder, seasonal mood disorder. Paradoxically, sad in English means sad.

With the reduction of sunlight, this phenomenon affects people more sensitive than others to depression. The phenomenon of depression is much more widespread than you think. Those who suffer from depression, even in a mild form, show clear symptoms. We talk about it in this article: 7 symptoms of male depression, 7 typical behaviors and 6 tips to fight it.

Medical discoveries tell us that the phenomenon of SAD is linked to serotonin, a neurotransmitter capable of influencing people’s mood. According to a study by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, serotonin fails to have the beneficial effects in winter as it does in summer. In fact the Sert, the conductor of serotonin, in winter would prevent it from activating.

Serotonin was discovered in 1935 by researchers from the University of Pavia. This neurotransmitter performs very important functions for the human body. For example, it regulates the mood level, affects sleep, body temperature, appetite and even sexual activity. Alterations in the serotonin level can lead to neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression and migraines.

Particular foods can favor the production of serotonin and therefore are highly recommended in winter when the phenomenon of SAD occurs. They are foods that have the characteristic of being rich in tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin.

Here are the 6 best foods for the brain that would increase happiness and serenity and fight anxiety and depression and even insomnia. Spinach is rich in vitamin B6 which promotes the production of serotonin. White meats, fish, potatoes and legumes are also rich in this vitamin.

Sunflower seeds are abundant in tryptophan, which promotes the production of serotonin. Tofu is also rich in tryptophan. Tofu is considered a vegetable cheese and is made from the curdling of soy milk.

Eggs are an important food for serotonin production. The yolk helps the body make tryptophan. In addition, dairy products such as cheese, yogurt and milk can help raise serotonin levels in the body. Among the fruit, pineapple is recommended as it contains high amounts of bromelain, an enzyme that helps produce serotonin.

Deepening

Low levels of this substance damage the brain and increase depression and aggression

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

