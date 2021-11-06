6 Blu-ray box set on offer on Amazon

The saga of Transformers arrives at the cinema with the first film in 2007 and brings the homonymous toys into live action already protagonists of numerous animated series: the toy line was born in 1984 and is the result of a Japanese-American co-production; the first animated series begins that year and lasts until 1987, in 1986 an animated film is produced and in the following years other series. Michael Bay represents the director and producer of the five main films: Transformers in 2007, Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen in 2009, Transformers 3 in 2011, Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction in 2014 and Transformers – The Last Knight in 2017.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee they constitute the recurring characters among the protagonist alien-robots, accompanied by several humans. In the first movie Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) uses her new car to lure Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox), but will find out that it is Bumblebee, an alien from the planet Cybertron, belonging to Autobots, led by Optimus Prime. After the destruction of the planet Cybertron, they research the legendary AllSpark cube, which crashed on Earth around 10000 BC. C., and must counter the Decepticon and their leader Megatron who want to use the power of the AllSpark to transform human machines into a new army of Decepticons and conquer the universe.

The human protagonists remain more or less the same for the first three films, while in the last two we know the mechanic Yeager falls (Mark Wahlberg) and his daughter Tessa (Nicola Peltz) who discover a battered truck in an old theater: thus they find Optimus Prime and are involved in the war between Transformers and humans, who capture the aliens to develop a new technology based on the material they are made of, the Transformio. After an initial confrontation with the assassin agents of the CIA, Optimus recalls the surviving Autobots, including Bumblebee.

In 2018 the spin-off dedicated to the most loved character comes out to the cinema, Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight. This sci-fi franchise is ready for a new chapter: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). It will be set in 1994 and in addition to the classic challenge between Autobots and Decepticons, it will also show Terrorcons, Macimals and Predacons. It should be released in theaters on June 24, 2022.

