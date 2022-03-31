6 books on the History of Medicine that you should read

As a medical student, the history of this discipline is something you should know from your first moments at university. If in addition to the classes you want to learn extra, you can do it through the books.

So if you want to learn much more about the history of Medicine, then we are going to offer you some of the essential books that you should read to learn more about the origins of Medicine.

“The Incredible History of Medicine”, by Jean-Noël Fabiana and Philippe Bercovici

This book covers everything from the picturesque remedies of prehistory to today’s complex organ transplants. It is a novel in which love, power, creativity and chance are mixed with science. It is a journey through centuries and continents in this exciting comic in which humor and scientific rigor are mixed.

“History of Medicine (Illustrated Atlas)”, by C Martul and Jorge Montoro Bayón

The struggle of man against pain and illness, which has been a constant throughout the centuries, is explained. This book explains that what has been changing over time has been the way of doing and approaching this fight, from the magic and divination of Prehistory to modern medicine, with its advances in diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

“That was not in my book on the History of Medicine”, by Jon Arrizabalaga Valbuena and Carlos Aitor Yuste Arija

It is a work that explains that women were pioneers in graduating in Medicine and also explains the diseases that developed in war contexts and also delves into the origins of the Red Cross and the Crescent. It is a book full of surprising anecdotes and the most decisive and interesting landscapes of history about epidemics, wars, medicines, great deeds or fateful infections.

“A history of medicine: from Hippocrates to DNA”, by Antonio Mingote and José Manuel Sánchez Ron

The authors, aware of the importance of Medicine in the history of humanity, came together to compose a great history of Medicine. With this work, readers can become familiar with the main moments in the history of Medicine, from its birth in ancient times to the new medicine based on genetic techniques.

“Curious History of Medicine”, by Pedro Choker Wood

Throughout this book, we look back and reflect, in an entertaining but rigorous way, on the medical practices of other times, where uncertainty and chance were the muses of the intelligentsia. It is an extraordinary, fun and complete journey through one of the most fascinating stories ever told: that of medicine.

“Medicine: the definitive visual history”, by Various Authors

This is a literary work in which all the milestones that have marked the development of this science and its advances are explained. It is a volume that covers all historical periods and their advances and with which the reader can discover how the great civilizations had specialists in the art of healing.

