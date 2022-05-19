6 Cannes hairstyles that will inspire your next guest looks

The actresses who go through the Cannes Film Festival they are one of our best beauty references and even more about hair because they give us many clues when choosing our next guest hairstyles for the event and summer season. We bring you the ones we liked the most from the Red carpet of La Croissette so that you can choose the one you like best according to the occasion, your tastes or your type of hair.

Wet look with controlled tup

Katherine Langford with wet look hair.GTres Online.

The wet effect mane that the actress has worn Katherine Langford it’s an easy, glamorous hairstyle with the added bonus of being able to tame any unwanted swirls. “I suggest combing all the hair back with a boar brush and extra strong hairspray, combining with a shine srum or tamanu oil to guarantee the effect we are looking for,” he tells us. David Lesurhair stylist David Knzle about this hairstyle that is characterized by how fast it is to do and the modern touch that it provides, whose trick is to comb the slightly damp hair back.

Side parting wet for short hair

Grace Elizabeth with a wet pixie.GTres Online.

If you have short hair, or have opted for a pixie this season, like the model grace elisabethyou can comb it with the parting on one side and with a wet look that refreshes your features and your hair because it favors a lot. Creating it is very simple and the most important thing to create this effect is to choose the product suitable and distribute it well with a comb or with your hands, giving it the shape you want.

moo polished

Jennifer Connelly chose a polished ballerina bun as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.GTres Online.

Another of the updos par excellence that we have seen at the Cannes Film Festival that we love for both guests and brides is the polished moo because its minimalism and versatility make it the perfect updo. One of the keys to take it as Jennifer Connelly is to iron the hair before doing it if what we are looking for is that polished effect and apply wax to prevent the shorter hair from escaping and another key is to hold the hair in a ponytail before combing it.

soft waves

Toni Garrn’s soft waves in Cannes.GTres Online.

One of the hairstyles that we like the most on the red carpet are undoubtedly the waves because they become the ideal hairstyle and joker for guests that always favors. Proof of this is how he looks them Tony Garrn. The fastest way to get them is with curling irons or straighteners and your hair must be dry and you must apply a thermal protector so as not to damage it. You can then style them by separating strands and running the tool. If you want bigger waves, go for bigger strands and if you want smaller waves, go for finer strands. Afterwards, penalize them with a comb and fix them with a touch of lacquer if you want them to last longer.

Semi-gathered with bow

Elle Fanning in a romantic semi-updo with a small bow parted on one side.GTres Online.

The semi-updos have become one of the ideal hairstyles for you if you are not a fan of wearing the collected hair but you want to give your hair a more personal, natural and bohemian touch. We love how she wears this hairstyle Elle Fanning with the accessory of the season, the ribbon, and that without a doubt, be present in many guest looks because they are fun and original and add that Parisian touch to your outfit. And if you wear a few loose strands or the line to one side with a hair with relaxed texture, without a doubt, it is a success.

