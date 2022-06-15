6 Celebrities Also Suffering From Facial Paralysis

This is the news that surprised the web on June 11: 28-year-old singer Justin Bieber announced via his Instagram account that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A neurological disease that results in facial and partial facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber syndrome: the shocking video about his disease

In a video shared on the social network, he confided in his community about this disease that strikes him: “It’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and causing paralysis in my face. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril does not move”did he declare.

He added : “It’s pretty serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down. I hope you understand and I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do.”

The star has the attention to fight against this disease which handicaps him: “I will get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It just takes time. We don’t know how long it will take but it will be fine. In the meantime, I will rest to get better and find his face.”

A message viewed more than 52 million times in a few days.

These famous stars affected by this syndrome

Justin Bieber isn’t the only celebrity affected by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to several American media, the actress Angelina Jolie would have fought for several years against this disease. According to her, acupuncture would have helped her to fight against the syndrome.

Same observation for George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan or even Sylvester Stallone and Katie Holmes. Proof that no one is immune. As a reminder, this disease is an infection. This syndrome is usually triggered in times of stress, anxiety or a decline in the immune system.

