Many famous artists look for ways to let their fans know more about their routines. For example, in religious matters, day to day, food and lifestyle. Among these issues, many even open up more deeply to declare that they are atheists, vegans and homosexuals.

Some manifestations, mainly the religious ones, are still seen as taboos within any society, causing astonishment in the public and opinions.

6 celebrities who are avowed atheists and you had no idea:

1. Caetano Veloso

The Brazilian singer, songwriter and writer, Caetano Veloso already declared during an edition of the program “Domingão do Faustão”, on TV Globo, that he is an atheist.

“I don’t believe in God”, he revealed, saying that he still asked Him to be called to do the music for a movie.

2. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Voight is an American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian activist, who became known worldwide for her work and beauty.

Once, in an interview with Monet magazine, she stated: “Does God exist? Hmmm… For some people. It doesn’t have to exist for me. I have no need of a God.”

3. Alinne Moraes

In 2012, during the launch of the series “How to enjoy the end of the world”, in which Alinne played a superstitious character, the actress revealed that she was an atheist.

“This is strange, but I have increasingly believed in few things. When I was under 20, I used to reply that I was too young to say what I believed. Today, as I am not that young anymore, I feel that I must take a stand. People charge you, they want you to believe in something. I believe in myself, I have faith in myself. I am my own God. I am a slave to my own creation,” she stated.

4. Antônio Fagundes

The Brazilian director, producer, screenwriter, voice actor and one of the most recognized and prolific actors in the country, Antônio Fagundes declared to Extra to be an atheist.

“I am agnostic, the same as a lazy atheist. I don’t think about God, I find it hard to believe. As it’s just a matter of faith, I can’t even talk about it. I do believe in the ethical man, the one who wants to put himself well in front of others. But I don’t need God for that. I don’t do it out of fear, but out of conviction. Maybe I read the Bible more than a lot of religious people out there. About five or six times. I read it all. I even wrote it down. There are very interesting things. But I’ve also read the Quran, Alan Kardec, Greek Mythology…”, he said.

5. Drauzio Varella

Antonio Drauzio Varella is a Brazilian oncologist, scientist and writer, known for popularizing medical information in Brazil. He once wrote on his website about religious intolerance and claimed to be one of the famous atheists.

“I am an atheist and I deserve the same respect that I have for religious people. Religious people who have trouble understanding how someone can disagree with their worldview must think that they too are atheists when faced with the beliefs of others. In reality, the religion of the next is nothing but a mass of falsehoods and superstitions. Isn’t that what the evangelical thinks at the crossroads, when he sees the candles and the black rooster? Or the Jew when he finds a Catholic kneeling at the feet of the immaculate virgin who would have given birth to the son of the Lord? Or the polytheist, on hearing that there are not thousands but one God? How many tragedies have been triggered by the intolerance of those who do not accept religious principles different from their own? How many accused of heretics or infidels lost their lives? The atheist arouses the ire of fanatics, because accepting him as a thinking being forces them to question their own convictions.”

6. Lima Duarte

Finally, we have Lima Duarte, actor, telenovela director, broadcaster, voice actor and Brazilian presenter, who, when talking about literature with Livraria da Folha, commented on the fact that he did not believe in God.

He made a comparison with the author of the book Cain, which entered the bestseller list at the time, 2009, even with strong criticism from religious due to the irony with which biblical episodes are portrayed. “I am an atheist like the [José] Saramago, but I don’t need to love God inside out like he does”

