6 CEOs Testify About Bitcoin Mining Problems & More

Brian Brooks, the company’s CEO mining from Bitcoin (BTC) Bitfury, wrote, in testimony, prior to a hearing on the House Financial Services Committeetoday, that U.S. lawmakers should take steps to bring crypto in the regulated financial system, while also developing a “national policy for a decentralized Web 3” as they did for Web 1 in the 1990s.

He is one of six executives who testified to Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States. Others are Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, president and CEO of Circle, Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, Charles Cascarilla, CEO and co-founder of Paxos Trust Company, Denelle Dixon CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation and Alesia Jeanne Haas, CEO, CFO of Coinbase Inc, Coinbase Global Inc.

Watch the hearing here:

Brian Brooks wrote: “[…] A national political agenda that takes cryptocurrency compliance seriously should consider whether it makes more sense to continue keeping cryptocurrency businesses largely out of the regulated financial system. “

He added that bringing these operators into a more regulated environment would also ensure that they can be adequately controlled, including mechanisms to ensure that companies operate at “appropriate levels of risk management”.

Brooks further stressed that a national policy should be adopted to facilitate the emergence of a “decentralized Web 3 powered by cryptocurrencies”.

“Treating ‘cryptocurrencies’ as a single unitary asset whose main feature is the need for financial regulation would be like treating the original internet in the 1990s as primarily a matter of fiscal policy,” Brooks, former Comptroller of the Currency and former Coinbase Chief Legal Officer (CLO), added.

The former regulator, who became the head of bitcoin mining, said that instead of focusing on “micro-questions” such as what is and what is not a security, lawmakers should ask themselves if they believe that “a decentralized user-controlled Internet is better. of an Internet largely controlled by five major companies. “

As a final key point, Brooks suggested that lawmakers should also consider the risks that exist in the current financial system when developing a new crypto policy, stating that during his tenure alone as a currency controller, nearly $ 1 billion worth of penalties were issued. dollars to banks and bank executives.

The former regulator said that “we shouldn’t take seriously the possibility that algorithms and open source software that measure human error, greed, neglect, fraud and bias outside the system can make the system better on the net,” although there are some new risks that need to be examined and understood. “

Bitcoin Mining

Commenting specifically on Bitcoin mining, Brooks took the opportunity to clear up some common misconceptions about mining and its alleged waste.

“[…] what is really striking is how low Bitcoin’s energy consumption is, compared to the total energy wasted each year in the US alone, “Brooks said.

He went on to explain that Bitcoin mining has the potential to capture some of that wasted or lost energy and therefore could help make “an unprofitable, government-subsidized solar and wind energy industry” more profitable.

Meanwhile, several other speakers at the hearing will also defend Bitcoin mining.

Among these is Sam Bankman-Fried, who wrote in his testimony that the discussion of energy use in mining must also include a consideration of the advantages of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

The CEO said that “BTC has provided the many benefits measured by accessing financial products, the transmission of assets and the creation of wealth, which should be weighed against the energy costs of the grid.”

However, Bankman-Fried also took the opportunity to promote proof-of-stake (PoS), as a less energy-intensive alternative to the PoW, used by Bitcoin.

The CEO of FTX said that “by using PoS blockchains for the vast majority of FTX deposits and withdrawals, FTX massively reduces the overall climate impact of blockchains”, calling PoS a “low-cost and cost-effective alternative. of carbon “.

Crypto regulation

Finally, Coinbase’s Haas outlined some key challenges for the regulation of the crypto sector, so that lawmakers can listen to them.

Among the challenges Haas identified were the need for what she called a purpose-built crypto tax ID, checks and oversights to thwart crypto transactions for criminal purposes, and the many opportunities that exist for the tokenization of “anything of value” .

Coinbase’s CFO concluded by saying: “To realize the full potential of digital assets, digital asset markets must work with products and services across the crypto economy. If fully implemented, this can sanction competition, encourage responsible innovation and foster a thriving developer ecosystem. “

