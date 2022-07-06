6 colors that will make the year

To anyone who’s never had the guts to go chocolate brunette, go pink, or go platinum blonde, it’s now or never. 2022 is a year of hair renewal illico presto. We no longer have any excuse not to be tempted by them all latest hair trends. No more beauty sloppiness that we granted ourselves during confinement. No more winter gla-gla and hair in beanies that don’t really make you want to make beautiful efforts. It’s July, it’s summer, and it’s time for an amazing capillary upgrade. Here is a panel of hair colors, from the most natural to the most sophisticated, to test this year to be at the forefront of the trend.

Hair color trends 2022: the glow

Glow hair is the hottest hair trend. Do you see this blond effect by the sun, as if we had gone to strut on the beaches of Brazil? In the millet. Also called vacation glow for a guaranteed ‘return from vacation’ effect, we are on a gentle hair change that will sublimate our base and give it more relief and structure. The model Sara Sampaio or the influencer Sincerely Jules have already adopted it. The technique is very simple: the hairdresser will lighten you by one to two shades compared to your natural hair base. The coloring is applied from the root to the tip to generate this ray of sunshine effect and the rendering is all in lightness..

Trendy hair color 2022: Le Mousy

We have necessarily heard at least once: But are you brunette or blonde? Be frank and do not hesitate to answer in one block: I am bronde. Fortunately, the mousy hair doesn’t just upgrade your repartee, it will also make you super desirable. It is Hailey Bieber who literally cracks us up by showing off her falsely neglected bronde mane and mid-shoulder cut on Instagram. It looks like she’s back from an intense tanning session when she sees her look enhanced by a just-well-dosed mousy hair. With the Mousy, we deceive the eye, we play on the light, we are a real sunbath. The secret ? Play on a lighter shade on the lengths and a darker one on the base for a wow effect.

The brunette

Going from blonde to brown all of a sudden without warning, what audacity! Karlie Kloss did it last winter after nearly a decade of blonde hair. A stunning and ultra-successful radical change, she is now a brunette head with shiny and luminous chocolate tones. Summer or winter, this coloring full brown warms the complexion and illuminates us. On a brown base, the brunette will be much easier to adopt because it is a question of erasing the dull side of the hair and playing with the reflections to create more volume and structure. Tom Smith in Elle explains it precisely: “it’s all about reflections and dimensions”, namely the right balance between the darkest and lightest shade to play with colors and create a sensational but above all harmonious mane. .

Hair contouring

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa posing on the networks with two colored locks: for the stylish term, it’s “rogue hair”. The coolest girls in the fashion world have revived this nineties trend which is still on the most pimped heads in 2022. But a brand new trend is about to dethrone rogue hair, it is the hair contouring much less contrast and more harmonious for the face. With hair contouring, dull hair is gone for sure. This trend gives us real architecture in the face. So each face shape has its own hair contour! For round faces, we recommend light shades near the face and darker on the back lengths. It is advisable to play on the angular parts of a square face and to mix light and dark. Almost everything is allowed for oval faces, one watchword: let yourself be pampered!

70s blonde

The blonde is at his peak of glory, so give it a shot. But be careful not just any. Exit platinum or yellowed blond, we go to baby blond or seventies blonde. To soften the lines of the face, we love this blonde which goes perfectly with long hair like Gigi Hadid. We draw on the memories of our hair muses Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer who already wear this cult color and we bring it up to date for 2022. Also called the real blonde, this trend is ideal to rosy our complexion and awaken our hazel eyes. , blue or gray, which will become totally irresistible to make hearts fall!! In summer, it seems that the sun has passed through there and this winter, you will bring a touch of light that will certainly do you good.

barbiecore

While the Barbie is experiencing a dazzling revival in society since the American film Barbie was announced with Margot Robbie as the main actress, the fashion and beauty spheres are not left out. Recently, the Barbie has been eyeing us and we are starting to imitate the girly and full pink looks that have made it so successful. We’ve all seen Hailey Bieber posing in a pink Versace mini dress on Instagram, challenging in turn the cult look of this perfect doll. neon pink is the fashion and beauty color that is driving us crazy right now. And the hair madness never ends. In wicks to be daring but not too much, or in total coloring for the most daring of us, we will look like Barbie all the way to the mane, be sure.

