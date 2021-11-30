6 colors that will make you rejuvenate

Did you know that there are particular colors that rejuvenate the face? Try this hair dye, 6 colors that will completely change you!

Almost all of them are women forced to resort to dye to cover gray hair or regrowth. Often, however, not all colors are able to satisfy our needs, some colors even seem to age us!

But did you know that there are certain colors, as well as cuts, which rejuvenate our face? After all, you know, to change your life you always start with your hair! Let’s find out which colors are suitable.

Hair dye, colors that rejuvenate

The first color we propose is the color strawberry blonde, an uneven blond, with some honey-colored highlights. Let’s talk about the color worn by Emma Stone. This tint illuminates the face, taking away a few years of age.

Subsequently, always remaining in the blond scale, you can opt for a normal blond but darkening the roots or leaving your natural color. There are many Hollywood actresses who have dyed their hair in this way.

The next, and last, blonde look is the Broomstick Blonde, to be clear the color of Chiara Ferragni. It is therefore a blond applied to your natural color, the shades will be so gradual and not clear-cut.

Turning instead to the shade of brown, we advise you to do some shades of blonde, or auburn blonde, on your chestnut. The light locks on a brown base give brightness and three-dimensionality to the face.

If your color is a very dark brown, lighten a few strands using the caramel coloror, the change will therefore not be clear but will rejuvenate you a lot. This color warms and softens the face.

If you want to give it a try more particular and crazy color, lighten your hair and prefer a champagne pink, rather than dark colors like blue. This color will frame your face perfectly.

What do you think of these colors?

Giulia Corbetta