6 curiosities about Frida Gustavsson, the former Swedish model who had no luck in ‘Star Wars’, but succeeds in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ – TV Series News

Described by many as “the new Lagertha”, the very young actress has not been in the acting world for long and the heir to ‘Vikings’ is her big break. Do you want to know her better?

Frida Gustavsson (Stockholm, Sweden, 1993) is one of those in charge of collecting the witness of Travis Fimmel, Katherine Winnick and company in Vikings: Valhallathe new series within the Vikings universe that, now on Netflix as a home, has brought back to the screen the warriors who so captivated viewers in the History Channel series.

More than 100 years have passed since the story of the original series and now, with the Vikings established in various parts of Europe, the dynamics have changed. Religion plays an important role and pits Vikings against other Vikings, while tensions with England and its rulers reach their highest point in the first season. The intention of Jeb Stuart, its creator, is address the end of the Viking Age in its entiretyso there is still much to discover, but it is clear that he wants to do it hand in hand with the historical figures of great interest that he has chosen and among which is the one that Gustavsson has the honor of interpreting: Freydis Eriksdotter, daughter of the legendary Viking Erik the Red, whom we see in the Netflix series landing in Kattegat in search of revenge.

Described by many as Lagertha’s heiress, the character has already become a favorite and her “love” story with Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) still has a lot to offer. She, from the role that gives her the international fame that she was looking for since she left behind her career as a model, is really delighted and grateful for her opportunity.

Take note below some details about Frida Gustavsson, a young Swedish model who started targeting Rey from Star Wars and it didn’t work out, but has ended up in one of the most anticipated series of 2022.

1. Frida Gustavsson started as a model at the age of 16

Now she works as an actress, but she started as a model when she was very young. In fact, she was only 13 years old when she was “discovered” by a talent scout from a Stockholm modeling agency, who noticed her while she was out shopping. However, a wise decision, Frida and her family considered that she was very young at the time and that she would wait until she was 16 years old to start doing her first jobs. After a first contact with her profession in her city, the young woman moved to no less than Japan, where she carried out her studies as a model for months.

And he entered through the front door parading on the most important fashion catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York. Among his firms: Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Victoria’s Secret and a long etcetera, not going unnoticed by magazines major fashion. Also, Gustavsson starred in a lot of advertising campaigns for well-known brands.​

2. She was the mother of Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

If her career as a model started strong from the beginning and skyrocketed as soon as she started doing her first catwalks, her first opportunities on screen came quickly too. Gustavsson had already been interested in acting as a child and she landed her first role in a Swedish miniseries, but her first steps in her new life as an actress would not come until 2019. That year she starred in the romantic film eld & lågorgot a role in the series Drom and got her first break from Netflix as Geralt of Rivia’s mother in The Witcher. A job that made her deeply admire Henry Cavill and learn a lot about the kind of star she would like to be.

2020 was not a bad year for Gustavsson either, but the title that would put the spotlight on her would come in 2022 with her debut as Freydis in Vikings: Valhalla. One of the main characters of the series.

3. His first audition was for ‘Star Wars’

In an interview with Collider In which Gustavsson spoke about the transition to acting from her successful modeling career, the actress revealed that the first audition she did after leaving modeling behind was for the role of Rey, which eventually went to Daisy Ridley, The Awakening of the force. She did not succeed and she herself thinks that she was not prepared, but she served as an apprenticeship.

“I was still living in New York. I had this amazing modeling agent who knew I was about to get out,” he recalls. “I think he wanted to help me ease the transition, and of course the first audition that comes to mind is Star Wars. I think I did a pretty decent job, but I wasn’t ready to do something on that scale and I’m incredibly glad I didn’t.” achieved because it would have completely ruined it”.

Looking back now, Gustavsson says that first casting influenced his process going forward, from making self-recordings to meeting the casting directors and filmmakers. However, the actress recalls that when she auditioned for Freydís she immediately realized that she was destined to bring the Viking Age to a close: “No. No one else is going to do this.”

4. A big fan of ‘Vikings’ and Lagertha, her great inspiration for Freydis

“Have you seen the scripts? What roles are there? Are there good female characters? Is there some kind of new Lagertha? It has to be me! It has to be me!” She remembers telling her agents about him when she got the news that they were looking for actors and actresses to star in the sequel to Vikings that Netflix was preparing.

Gustavsson was an absolute fan of the series starring Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick, so this opportunity has been something magical for her. It is not Lagertha, but without a doubt both characters have in common her status as a leading female character and a strong and brave warrior, and the Swedish actress assumes the baton with pride and enthusiasm.

5. Art and nature: His two passions

Taking a walk through his personal Instagram account leaves no room for doubt. Frida Gustavsson likes, in addition to fashion and her career as a performer, art and nature above all things. She enjoyed the filming of Vikings: Valhalla in the Irish landscapes and shared endless images of the best views he found along the way.

The landscapes of Ireland are an example, but the album of snapshots of the young performer is full of incredible views from the top of those mountains that she loves to climb and where she loves to camp, and moments both in the snow and on the beach. more heavenly. And among all these landscapes, a lot of art. Of all times and in its different expressions.

6. He has a partner, but keeps his intimate life away from the spotlight

Frida Gustavsson is in a relationship and does not hide it, although she does not tag her boyfriend in her publications either and tries to preserve the intimacy of both as much as possible. The young man, with whom she has been dating for years, is related to the world of art, which explains how present he is in the life of the interpreter, but the lives of both develop completely out of the spotlight.

