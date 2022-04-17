6 devices that Apple should present before the end of 2022

Share

These are all the surprises that the company could bring us.

Apple is a company that has always been characterized by complying with the same cyclical pattern in the launch of its electronic devices and even in the presentation and update of its different software versions for the products of its ecosystem. The company with the bitten apple logo usually presents new software at WWDC around June and July, then launches its iPad and Mac at a special event in March and finally its new smartphones at the end of the year.

This year will not be an exception. The company will follow the same pattern when presenting and launching its new products. So far in 2022, Apple has already introduced a third-generation iPhone SE, a Mac Studio, and a fifth-generation iPad Air.

But this 2022 we expect some other surprise that we are sure Apple fans will love. In this article we will talk about all the devices that Apple should present throughout this year 2022. And they are not few!

All the devices that Apple could present in 2022

1. Virtual reality and augmented reality glasses

They are the most anticipated product for many years. We have been seeing all kinds of rumors circulating for a long time about the virtual reality and augmented reality glasses that Apple has been working on. Everything seems to indicate, finally, that this curious futuristic instrument will make its debut this year 2022.

These augmented reality and virtual reality glasses will have a very high cost, it is said that their price could reach more than 3,000 euros. Hints of Apple’s glasses were recently found in the ins and outs of the beta software of the iOS 15.4 operating system with the registration of a system named rOS which would stand for “realityOS”.

Apple’s virtual and augmented reality glasses will feature a large touch screen, gestures with hand movements thanks to built-in sensors, a processor M1Pro and a functionality of voice activationamong other features.

Rumors suggest that Apple glasses will be ready by the end of this year 2022, but if the company with the bitten apple logo faces manufacturing problems, they could be delayed until 2023.

2. A refreshed MacBook Air

The company with the bitten apple logo has lately been expanding its own M1 chips across its entire ecosystem of products, including its MacBook Air range.

During the event in March 2022, everyone expected that Apple would introduce a new generation of MacBook Air with a processor. M2. In the end, this was not the case, so the predictions of most analysts converge in that the M2 chip will arrive during the second half of 2022.

The presentation of this MacBook Air is likely to take place at WWDC in 2022, around June or July. But this is something that, at the moment, we cannot confirm. Rumors circulating on the net suggest that the 2022 MacBook Air could have a much more minimalist revamped design, a new range of colors and a large screen with technology mini LED.

Finally, there is speculation that the 2022 MacBook Air will have more portsLike its 2021 MacBook Pro lineup that features an HDMI port, three USB-C ports, and an SD card slot.

3. The iPhone 14 line of smartphones

While in the rest of the products we can only say that these are mere conjectures, predictions, rumors and speculation, in this case we can say that the launch of the iPhone 14 line at the end of 2022 is a fact, a reality.

Over the past two years, Apple has released four new-generation iPhone models, the latest being an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year, unfortunately, everything seems to point to the firm of the apple will not present an iPhone 14 mini. So if you like this model, a golden opportunity will come to acquire an iPhone 12 mini or an iPhone 13 mini when Apple presents its iPhone 14.

As indicated by iDropNews, the Cupertino company will launch two iPhone 14s with a 6.1-inch screen and two models with a 6.7-inch screen.

Perhaps Apple fans will have great news later this year, in a more than likely presentation event in September 2022, and that is that the company could finally get rid of the notch located at the top of the screen. Therefore, we may see an iPhone 14 with a small hole for the front camera and another small hole for Face ID facial recognition sensors.

Among other technical specifications, we expect the iPhone 14 line of smartphones to feature an A15 Bionic chip, major camera improvements, and new colors.

4. The new Apple Watch Series 8

Another of the new devices that Apple has prepared for 2022 is the launch of its new Apple Watch Series 8 models. Apple’s next-generation smart watch will have many improvements such as greater autonomy and health-related features.

Apple Watch Series 8 models will be introduced in September 2022, along with the iPhone 14 lineup, and they could have a better sleep monitoring, blood pressure sensors and a control function body temperature.

5. A colorful Mac mini

This 2022 could finally be the year of the new generation of Mac mini. In fact, we recently discovered that references to the Mac mini had been leaked in the Mac Studio display firmware. Its design will be smaller and thinner, with a wide color gamut like in other products like the 2021 iMac.

The 2022 Mac mini will have two versions. One of them with the chip M2 and the other with a chip M2Pro. If this were not the case, the company would choose to incorporate an M1 Pro chip and / or an M1 Max chip. As for its release date, it could be at WWDC in 2022.

6. The AirPods Pro 2

It seems that Apple plans to launch its second generation of AirPods Pro at the end of 2022. They will have a totally renewed design that they say will be similar to wireless headphones from Google and Samsung.

On the other hand, how could it be otherwise, Apple will implement many improvements to sound quality and duration of the batteryas well as a chip much more powerful.

