6 dumbbell exercises against flabby arms

If you want to strengthen the arm muscles, eliminate the excess fat that makes them flabby and give it a shape, the most suitable exercises are those with dumbbells. They are a real must and it should not be forgotten that there are different variants, all useful for achieving the set fitness goals.

The advantage of being able to add more modes and types of movement to the training program prevents us from getting bored with a routine that is too repetitive in the first place and, secondly, it really allows you to do a complete workout. Using different angles during lifts means activating a greater number of muscles, so as to strengthen and train the arms to their maximum potential.

There is certainly an effective exercise like dumbbell curl they all do, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Chris Hemsworth, and others now classic practiced in every gym, but conforming to a single type of movement reduces the benefits of a workout. A key concept must therefore be repeated: if you always train the same way you are not using all your muscles and in the long run you will not see the desired effects on the progress of your arms.

You can do a multitude of exercises with a pair of dumbbells – you can use them to turn your squats into an even more full body activity, add extra difficulty to pushups, and work with your pecs. You can simply change your grip on the dumbbells or their shape to create variations that are useful for strengthening your arms. Next time you go to the gym, stop for a moment and think about how you could and should do new types of exercise even with the same machine.

6 exercises with weights against flabby arms

Concentrated curl

Concentrated dumbbell curls are the best exercise to increase arm volume and optimize biceps efforts. The starting position is sitting on a bench, with your feet flat on the floor. The back of the left arm should be placed on the inner thigh area and then always remain firmly in place. Place your right hand on your right knee and curl on the left side, then repeat on the right side.

Hammer curl

The hammer curl movement helps strengthen the biceps and forearms. It should be performed standing up by grabbing a dumbbell with the left hand and one with the right. As you lower your arms, the dumbbell and wrist should create the shape of a hammer. A neutral grip should be used so that the palms of the hands are facing each other. Raise the dumbbells by bringing your hands up always with the palms facing each other and then slowly lower.

Wrist curls with dumbbells, palms down and up

The downward movement of the palms exercises the extensor muscles found in the upper part of the forearms, while the upward movement of the palms stresses the back or lower part of the forearm.

To perform the exercise, you must grab the dumbbells and sit upright on a chair or bench with your knees at a 90 degree angle to the floor. Take the dumbbells with your palms facing down, put your forearms on your thighs and let your hands move a little over the edge of the knees. During the movement, relax your hands so that the weights end just below the top of the knees. Slowly lower the weights and return to the starting position. The exercise of the palms up is practically the same, but with an inverted position.