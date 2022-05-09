6 eating habits of Blake Lively to stay fit and healthy

Blake Lively recently caused a sensation at the Met Gala in which she wore a Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty and that changed color from bronze to green to reflect the oxidation of the famous New York City landmark.

Lively looked radiant upon her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. We share six of the actress’s eating habits that help her stay fit and healthy.

1. Do not drink alcohol

Blake Lively, like Jennifer Lopez, does not drink alcohol. Alcohol doesn’t just contribute to collagen loss and wrinkles. It can also affect the function of the brain and other vital organs, such as the liver and kidneys, causing them to age faster.

“I know it’s weird coming from a gin dealer’s wife,” the actress says of actor Ryan Reynolds. Lively is the founder of a brand of soft drinks called Bettu Buzz, products that she claims have clean ingredients, without artificial sweeteners or flavors.

2. Eat breakfast

Lively always starts by drinking a glass of water when she wakes up and having her breakfast. “Blake could cook herself a couple of hard-boiled eggs… and she could throw in some fresh vegetables,” Don Saladino, a trainer who has worked with the actress, told Cosmopolitan.

Breakfast is fuel to start the day, without this meal it is possible to feel drained of energy and more likely to overeat later in the day. Breakfast also jump-starts your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day.

3. Opt for complex carbohydrates

Lively opts for complex carbohydrate sources. Carbohydrates are an important part of a healthy diet. They provide the body with glucose, which is converted into energy that is used to support bodily functions and physical activity.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that The healthiest sources of carbohydrates are whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and unprocessed or minimally processed beans. Less healthy carbohydrate sources include white bread, pastries, soft drinks, and other highly processed or refined foods.

4. Eat balanced

Lively’s dishes are balanced, including vegetables, protein and slow burning carbohydrates.

Harvard suggests serving 1/2 plate with vegetables and fruit; 1/4 plate with protein; and ¼ with whole grains. There is a wide variety of whole grains, including brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat, barley, and quinoa.

5. Eat four times a day

Blake stays full throughout the day and doesn’t overeat as she eats regularly, which helps control appetite and prevent binge eating.

“She’s not shoving big meals down her throat. She’s never really in the mood to do it because she keeps herself adequately fed throughout the day,” Saladino said.

6. It is not restricted

The actress follows the 80-20 rule. That means “80 percent of the week you’re really good and 20 percent you go off by mistake and have fun,” says Saladino. Blake likes pasta and pizza and indulges in them from time to time.

