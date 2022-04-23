6 Emma Watson movies that were a success

Emma Watson She is a British actress recognized especially for her role as Hermione in the saga of the successful films of Harry Potter. His performance in the first movie of this story, which is, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneallowed him to win the prize “Young Artist” in the category for Best Performance by a Young Lead.

He was born in Paris in 1990 and when he was only five years old, he moved to England. She began to feel attracted to the world of acting and she began to dream of being an actress, at the age of nine she auditioned to play a leading female role, hermione grangerwhich would become his most emblematic character.

His career was built on the success of the eight installments of Harry Potterhowever, there are other films in which Emma has stood out and that perhaps you did not know about this great actress.

6 Cologne

In 1973, in the midst of Pinochet’s coup, a girl sees how her boyfriend is kidnapped by the regime’s secret police. Florian Gallenberger builds this story between two genres, epic melodrama and thriller.

5 Fame Thieves

A young woman who aspires to become a Hollywood actress, lives fascinated with the luxury of Beverly Hills and only thinks about acquiring brand-name clothes and leading a life beyond her means.

4 Little Women

In the mid-19th century, after the Civil War in the United States, four sisters face the challenge of reaching adulthood. This adaptation was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

3 The Circle

James Ponsoldt is in charge of directing this film about a young woman who is hired to work in the world’s largest internet company, which has infinite data on all users.

2 The advantages of being invisible

It is a romantic drama with the common places of the high school misfit group and two main characters whose way of acting is explained by traumas from their past.

It is worth mentioning that, for this film, Emma received the People’s Choice Award for Best Dramatic Actress.

1 Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s classic animated story came to life in 2017 with Emma Watson playing the role of Belle, a town girl and book lover.

This story tells of a young woman who embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in a dungeon.