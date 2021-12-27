6 essential interpretations of Jared Leto [LISTA]

The star of Jared Leto he began to shine between the 90s and the early 2000s, when he imposed himself on the scene thanks to his charisma. At the same time he founded the band Thirty seconds to Mars, with which he collects hits album after album. His fame grows and is required in ever larger projects, which bear the signature of great directors.

Although there are some detractors, Jared Leto mostly meets the favor of the public, who love him in every corner of the globe. Not a little relevant in this regard is the role played by his almost spiritual, mysterious charm and by his strongly ethical and humanist behavior. We recall in this regard the vegan choice of the actor and the support for animal rights. His commitment to the LGBT community is also noteworthy. The figure of Jared Leto certainly brings a positive note in the not always spotless Hollywood environment.

We have selected the essential interpretations of the career of the American actor awarded by the Academy with theOscar for Best Supporting Actor.

1) Requiem for a Dream, Darren Aronofsky (2000)

Jared Leto and Jennifer Connolly in a scene from Requiem for a dream

In Requiem for a Dream we see the first great interpretation of Jared Leto. The actor sees himself involved by the great American director in the first world-wide work.

As the director of mother! this is not a film for the faint of heart. The story told is that of four characters united by fragile bonds that are based on a common addiction. Harry (Leto) and his mother Sara (Ellen Burstyn) passively lead their own lives.

The first, living by expedients, tries to earn his own doses of heroin. The second one spends her days watching her favorite TV show. Harry’s girlfriend Marion dreams of being a stylist but she too is worn out by drug addiction. Harry’s friend Tyrone is obsessed with his mother. He would like to open a drug trade with his friend to eliminate the problem of the cost of the doses.

The film, thanks to the visual power of the director, stages characters in disarray, for which there seems to be no redemption. Our Leto brings home one of his best interpretations. His controversial and ambiguous character is divided, capable of great love but also of great misery. The Californian actor captures all these nuances.

2) Panic room, David Fincher (2002)

Leto is Junior in Panic Room CREDITS: Columbia Tristar

In the film, one of the least famous in the filmography of the great director of Zodiac, Jared Leto also appears. In a dark and suffocating atmosphere, within the walls of a house, the opera is set, full of suspense, reminiscent of Hitchcock’s construction of tension.

Meg Altman (Jodie Foster), just divorced, moves with her daughter to a new and elegant house in New York. This also includes a panic room, built by the previous owner in case of unwanted raids. On the night of the move, ironically, three robbers enter the house with the intent of burglary. The eponymous room will act as salvation and fulcrum of the narrative for this work to be rediscovered.

Our Jared Leto plays one of the three robbers, in an over-the-top part sewn specifically on him. His character is impulsive and irrational, he makes decisions dictated by instinct and leads the situation to become more complicated than it should. Leto manages to hit the mark by passing the test with flying colors, he falls into the character and captures the dangerous madness.

3) Lord of war, Andrew Niccol (2005)

Jared Leto and Nicholas Cage in Lord of war CREDITS: Italian International Film

For this ranking another film, all to be rediscovered, in which Jared Leto acts guided by a great director. In this case it is Andrew Niccol, already author of a masterpiece such as Gattaca as well as the screenplay by The Truman show.

The opera houses the best Nicolas Cage, who plays a Ukrainian-born arms dealer who grew up in the New York neighborhood of Little Odessa.

The staged story is real. The director does not skimp in describing a devastated humanity, the one linked to the clandestine trafficking of firearms. The ruthlessness of his characters is matched only by the director’s skill in representing them.

Jared Leto plays the part of Vitaly, the younger brother of the protagonist. Lost and drug addict, Vitaly lives on the reflected light, if we can define it that way, of his own brother. In fact, the brother’s well-being also overwhelms his life, leading him to desire a world that does not belong to him, and therefore rejects it.

Leto, here in a poignant and raw part, fully convinces with its interpretation, here more calm and balanced.

4) Mr. Nobody, Jaco Van Dormael (2009)

Jared Leto in a scene from Mr nobody CREDITS: BiM Distribuzione, Eagle Pictures

In 2009 Jared Leto agrees to take part in Mr. Nobody, directed by the visionary Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael. The same author will sign in 2015 the film, absurd and grotesque, God exists and lives in Brussels.

In a futuristic and dystopian world where immortality has become normal and accepted by all, the last mortal on earth tries to remember its existence. At the dawn of 118, Nemo Nobody, with the eloquent name, realizes that he is close to his passing. The event is followed by the whole world, which voyeuristically swallows the news. Alternating with the sessions of a doctor who takes care of helping the protagonist to reconstruct past events, there are the memories of our protagonist.

He is played by Jared Leto, who, thanks to massive doses of prosthetic make-up, covers both versions of the character.

The American actor shows a particular intensity and manages to convey the suffering of memory, even on a physical level. Furthermore, he is credible in both manifestations of his character, especially the one over a hundred years old.

5) Dallas Buyers club, Jean-Marc Vallée (2013)

Jared Leto is Rayon in the Dallas Buyers club CREDITS: Good Films

A title that cannot be missing from the ranks of Jared Leto’s best performances and that has definitively launched him as a Hollywood star.

The film, directed with great hand by the Canadian director, also marks the great test of Matthew McConaughey as the absolute protagonist. Both actors were awarded the coveted gold statuette.

The (true) story is that of Ron Woodroof, a Texan cowboy addict in his path of change and discovery following the diagnosis of AIDS. During his battles, waged against American bodies responsible for the unavailability of drugs necessary for his disease, he meets Rayon, a transgender drug addict and HIV-positive woman. The initial detachment of the rude and homophobic Ron will turn into sincere and deep friendship, marking the total evolution of the character.

The poignant story told is supported by a group of particularly inspired actors and an impeccable technical department. Jared Leto, in the part of Rayon, is perfectly credible and measured in every gesture. His interpenetration in the character definitely earned him the well-deserved award.

6) Blade runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve, 2017

Jared Leto is Niander Wallace in Blade runner 2049 CREDITS: Warner Bros

A beloved and criticized film, which polarized public opinion as well as critics, divided between those who shout at the masterpiece and those at the mediocre film. Of Blade Runner 2049 There is no denying the visual greatness and technical perfection, as well as an excellent story that builds on the great film by Ridley Scott.

This tells the story of agent K (Ryan Gosling), who 30 years after the events of the first film, therefore in 2049, must investigate a murky and mysterious story, linked to the past. The agent sets out on the trail of a model Nexus replicant, who have started a rebellion and therefore bandits.

From this premise it was possible for Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) take the bioengineering monopoly of replicant production. K is led, following the traces, to discover if it was possible that one of these replicants had reproduced.

The presence of replicants in science fiction cinema is now a constant and represents a great test for the actors assigned to interpret them. In this case Jared Leto passes the test with great maturity. His interpretation is authentic and the malice of his character is perfectly rendered on the screen by an uncommon coldness.