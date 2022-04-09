6 fantastic series of witchcraft and magic that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney + | Entertainment

It is likely that these years we are experiencing a golden age of movies and, above all, fantasy series, thanks, in part, to Game of Thrones. So if you are also a fan of this genre, we leave you with some of the best series that you can find on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +.

This April 8 The long-awaited film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets has been released and I’m sure you’ve already seen it or you’re going to do it soon.

However, and as we know that you will probably find out shortly, we want to help you with some series of the fantastic genre to liven up your days, if you are really a fan of the genre, as well as the subgenres of magic and witchcraft.

Our recommended list of the best fantasy series to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and others includes more than just Game of Thrones (which we think almost all of us have seen). You will find some already recognized by almost everyone like The Witcher or American Horror Story, animation like Arcane or mythical like American Horror Story.

The following series will send you to another world and allow you to forget, just for a moment, about the real world outside your window.

6 fantastic series of witchcraft and magic that you can watch now

legacies

We are before a series launched in 2018 that continues the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, as the story focuses on the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, Hope Mikaelson, 17, who descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. along with other characters, they will learn to control all their impulses, trying not to succumb to the dark and stay on the side of good.

This series is considered a good introduction for new viewers to the universe of The Vampire Diaries, with a somewhat more familiar and accessible touch for everyone.

You can start with this one and enjoy it on HBO Max.

The Witcher

This series is undoubtedly being a real bombshell and undoubtedly its style fits perfectly into this genre (very much in the style of The Lord of the Rings). The Witcher is a classic series, with quests, monsters of all shapes and a world in which humans are the dominant species, but obviously not the only one.

Nevertheless, the premiere of its first season was controversial due to that excess of sensuality and spectacularization (like Game of Thrones) that didn’t sit too well with some viewers.

The series focuses on the figure of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter for hire who begins to wonder why so many princesses have turned into creatures.

The Witcher It’s the perfect kind of series to binge watch. and you can enjoy its 2 seasons on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This series is an adaptation of the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa comic of the same name, starring Kiernan Shipka as the teenage protagonist. The updated story is very far from the version that many of us saw: Sabrina, witch things, so let’s forget about Melissa Joan Hart and Salem, the plaster cat with whom she starred in this series.

In this adaptation, the dark, fun and atmospheric touch is ahead. Very much in the style of the Halloween season.

The series starts just before Sabrina’s sixteenth birthday, which will not be marked by a traditional celebration, but by an old tradition: a baptism under a blood moon in which Sabrina will give her soul to the Dark Lord.

But our protagonist isn’t sure she wants to, and whether or not she’s ready to tie herself to the Dark Lord is just the beginning of the adventures.

It has 4 seasons, as it has sadly been cancelled, so you can catch up by watching it on Netflix. We leave you the link.

Arcane

Netflix’s big bet for an animated series based on the hugely popular PC strategy game, League of Legends, paid off as it became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2021.

Arcane is a series that although it may seem for children, it has nothing to do with it. It is a tense and emotional work about two sisters separated by a class war in a world with technology and magic on the rise.

Best of all: you don’t need to know anything about League of Legends to enjoy it because its plot and its themes are universal. However, the fact that its protagonists are Jinx and Vi (along with other mythical LOL characters), makes you get much more hooked on this series, since many have grown up playing with them.

The first season won all nine Annie Awards, the animation Oscars, for which it was nominated, including best adult series. It is simply one of Netflix’s greatest triumphs, which It has also confirmed a second season, perhaps for 2023.

At the moment, the first season is available on Netflix.

Carnival Row

Carnival Row is a series to the use of fantasy, one of those where you need a dictionary to be able to understand all the races, names and places.

It is a victorian era town populated by humans and mythical creatures displaced from their homeland. But all that world-building is half done, and there’s a lot to rebuild. The idea is raised that under that layer of fantasy and magic, hides a strong criticism of xenophobia and the reception of refugees.

It is starring Cara Delevingne, a fairy who has just run away from home and Orlando Bloom, a bourgeois police inspector, around which revolves a love story between species.

At the moment only the first season is available on Amazon Prime Video, but the second is expected to be uploaded shortly.

American Horror Story

In this case, and taking into account the multitude of AHS seasons with different themesalthough they are all based on horror and gorewe want to highlight two that fit perfectly in this report: season 3 and season 8.

The third season, American Horror Story: Coven, follows a coven of Salem descendants who reside in a boarding school. Jessica Lange returns along with other original cast members as the lead witch.

As for the plot let’s say that the lineage of witches is dying out due to some lurking evils, but first of all they must learn to live with each other.

On the other hand we have American Horror Story: Apocalypse, a crossover between Murder House (season one) and Coven, that will take us to a dystopian world destroyed by a nuclear bomb and a bunker with witches and ghosts that will enter the scene to take over the little planet that remains.

All 10 seasons are available on Disney+.