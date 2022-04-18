6 features that cannot be missed

Share

Now that we know when iOS 16 is released, these are the 6 wishes we ask Apple.

We already know the date of presentation of iOS 16 and the rest of Apple’s operating systems and this year should play a major redesign after a fairly continuous iOS 15. Although iOS is already a very mature system that hardly needs news, we have compiled some wishes we would like to see in iOS 16. Let’s hope Apple listens to us.

interactive widgets

The arrival of widgets on iOS was a breath of fresh air for the iPhone operating system, but after two years and two versions of the system, it’s time to evolve. iOS widgets don’t have much functionality when not be interactive or able to contain buttonsby pressing them we simply go to the app.

But this could change with iOS 16. The few rumors we have heard about iOS 16 indicate that Apple prepares new interactive widgets with which we can, for example, pause the song or search directly in the widget without having to enter each app.

Lock screen redesign

The iPhone lock screen has been identical for years. The clock at the top and two shortcuts to the camera and the flashlight at the bottom. this screen deserves a renovation, with customizable shortcuts or simpler or more interactive notifications. It is one of the points with the most possible improvements.

More default apps

Apple has been opening up little by little and we can already configure a browser other than Safari as a default email application, but this could extend to more types of apps. For example, music applications, messaging or the maps app would be good options. Thus, by telling Siri something or opening an address, the apps that we wanted would be used by default and not the official Apple ones.

Split View on iPhone Max

Split View is the way to use two apps at once on iPad, a function that has been available for many years and that is most useful. However, despite the fact that the screen size of the iPhone has not stopped growing, Apple has not launched to include this function in iOS.

Especially in the iPhone Max with big screen, handling two apps at the same time can be interesting. It is true that it is not a function to use every day, but that does not mean that it will not be useful in many circumstances.

Improvements (needed) in Siri

Siri has not evolved for a long time and has lagged behind its rivals, especially when continuing a conversation. Siri has been improving, in iOS 15 it is already capable of doing many things offline, but it takes one more step to catch up with rivals like Google Assistant.

Battery percentage in the status bar

When the notch arrived the space of the upper status bar was considerably decreased, being one of the victims the percentage of battery. Although it is true that there are still ways to consult it, we cannot see it at a glance as before, not even with the reduction of the notch of the iPhone 13.

Nevertheless, this may be a good time to bring the battery percentage back to the top bar of the iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro will not have a notch, so now there are no excuses and we will have space to spare.

The list of devices compatible with iOS 16 is filtered

There are only a few weeks left for Apple to present iOS 16 and show all the news, then we can test it thanks to the beta versions of the system. Officially, iOS 16 won’t be released until September along with the iPhone 14.

Related topics: iOS

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!