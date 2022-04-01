6 films that marked the professional career of Emma Watson

The race of Emma Watson started off on the right foot “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”who would have thought that this film directed by Chris Columbus would be the beginning of a life adventure not only for her, but also for the rest of her co-stars.

Still, for the fifth installment of the saga, in “Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix”, Watson was doubtful that she wanted to return to the set and become Hermione Granger… the reason: she felt lonely and had a feeling that she might be left behind. typecast on paper, luckily she went ahead and finished the story with her friends.

After having finished his stage in Harry Potter in 2011, Emma took a year to appear in “The perks of being a wallflower” and occupied a slightly more reflective, disturbing and existentialist role. The story based on the homonymous book was directed by the author Stephen Chbosky, who adapted the version to the cinema and also directed it, so it practically preserves the essence with which it was created. As a bonus, it has a very good soundtrack and Emma looks free on a personal and professional level, both because of the relief of being able to play a different role than the one she did for years, and because of the freshness of immersing herself in a new story different from what she used to do until now. then.

In 2013 Emma was one of the actresses summoned by Sofia Coppola in “The bling ring“, a true story about a group of boys who entered famous houses and stole some of their belongings. In addition to working with a director she greatly admired, Emma was able to set a precedent for what she could do without falling into the role of the perfect good girl.

That same year he appeared in “This is the end” and felt enough trust with Seth Rohen to be part of the group of friends who met in the film to ridicule their characters and their trajectories, since each one acted as himself. For a long time, the rumor spread that Emma had left the set, but in reality it was an improvised scene in which each one contributed what was left in the final edition… after all, Watson supported the promotion of the film and the friendship between the collaborators remained intact.

It’s no secret that Emma put a lot of effort into putting a spin on the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney’s animated classic had some points to improve from the vision of feminism and Emma made the necessary contributions to adapt everything that happened in the plot to the present. However, a detail that was not changed was the spectacular dress that Bella wore in the castle, in that case Emma agreed that it was necessary to keep it as it was in the memory of many people.

As a good feminist who seeks to empower women, Emma put a lot of effort into bringing one of her favorite stories of all time to the cinema: “Little Women”. The story of Louisa May Alcott made the viewers able to travel back in time to transport themselves to the time in which the character of Emma and her sisters go through different changes in their lives and set the example of how in each time there are obstacles to overcome. as a woman in society… after all, it seems like her first character, Emma is also in love with books and learning.

