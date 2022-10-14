6 films to enjoy the talent of Gael García Bernal

Gael Garcia Bernal, on the red carpet of the 89th Oscars delivery REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

He is one of the best actors of his generation coming out of Aztec lands. Gael Garcia BernAlong with Diego Luna, they were two performers who stand out from this new generation of Mexican cinema that was here to stay. Hand in hand with this renewal, they were also part of the growth of Mexican directors. Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron Y Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu all of them multi-awarded. The particularity of all these these actors (to whom we could add to the great Salma Hayek that opened the doors of the industry in the United States) is that they knew how to make films in both Spanish and English.

We propose a walk through some of the productions in which Gael García Bernal participated, which can be seen on different platforms.

Babel

The film was directed by the Mexican Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu in 2006 and brought together an international cast: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Adriana Barraza, Elle Fanning and Gael Garcia Bernal. Babel It recounted the life of four groups of people who are geographically distant but who were united by the same accident. On the one hand, a Mexican nanny was presented who takes the children without her parents’ permission to the border; On the other hand, two boys from Morocco, a young Japanese woman who is deaf with her father, and a couple from the United States. Gael plays Santiago, the nephew of the Mexican nanny who will end up helping his aunt cross the border with the American children. A great movie that won the Oscar for best soundtrack. You can see it in Flow or rent at AppleTV.

Babel trailer: An accident links four groups of people in different countries. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Gael García Bernal, Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchet

Old

This is the new film M.Night Shyamalan (Sixth Sense), who wrote, directed and produced this film which had its theatrical release this year. The story focuses on a family (a married couple and two children) who arrive at a kind of hotel all inclusive to enjoy a vacation. But they go on an excursion to a mysterious beach where the people who go there age within hours. An intriguing and powerful argument that despairs. Gael plays the father of the Guy Cappa family, who will try to understand what happens there. Old Is available in hbo max.

“Old Men”: New film by M. Night Shyamalan that shows a mysterious beach where people age in hours

Bad Education

Gael had the luxury of working alongside one of the most renowned Spanish directors in the industry, such as Pedro Almodovar. Ignatius (Francisco Boira) decides to get in touch with a former schoolmate, Enrique (Fele Martinez), now turned film director, to propose that he make a story about a writing he himself wrote about the abuse he received during his school years at a Catholic boarding school. . García Bernal plays Juan and Zahara, another victim of abuse. This movie can be seen at Netflix.

Pedro Almodovar’s film that recounts the adolescence of some boys in a Catholic boarding school where they suffered sexual abuse.

Neruda

The Chilean director Paul Larrain (Jackie, don’t) summoned Garcia Bernal to bring the inspector to life Oscar Peluchonneau. This man was in charge of a nefarious mission: after the President issued the order, Pelichonneau should arrest Pablo Neruda and his wife for their ideas. The couple then began their departure from Chile in 1948, at which time the poet wrote “Canto general”, a true symbol of freedom. The film will recreate this chase between the detective inspector and the writer. You can see it in Netflix.

Pablo Neruda and his wife flee Chile in 1948 because the president has issued an arrest warrant against them. Directed by Pablo Larrain

salt and fire

It is a thriller directed by Werner Herzog and which premiered in 2016. The plot introduces us to three scientists. Laura Sommerfield (Veronica Ferres), Fabio Cavani (Gael García Bernal), and Arnold Meir (Volker Michalowski), who are sent to South America by the UN to investigate the consequences of the ecological disaster in the Salar de Uyuni. Upon reaching their destination, they are kidnapped by the director of the company responsible for the disaster (Michael Shannon). While the two men are moved away from the road, the female scientist is abandoned in the salt flat along with two blind children. The film is available at Prime Video.

“Salt and Fire”: An obscure businessman kidnaps a scientist in Bolivia and leaves her stranded in the middle of huge salt flats with two blind children.

Emma

The film was directed by Chilean Paul Larrain who worked together with Gael on three occasions so far (Neruda, No. Y Emma). This film recounts the relationship between the young Ema (Mariana di Girolamo) and Gastón (García Bernal) who adopt a child but after a domestic accident they decide to give the child in custody to another family. The film presents the plot in a non-linear disorderly way that invites the viewer to put this whole story together like a puzzle. Emma can see in Mubi.

A couple must deal with the consequences of giving up their son they both adopted.

