6 films to see in 2021 on the theme of the family

I always thought notThere is no happiness greater than that of the family.

(Fyodor Dostoevsky)

A safe place, a light in the middle of nowhere, certainty in the chaos of doubts: this is the family.

With its innumerable and changeable forms, the single word inevitably brings to mind aa feeling of serenity. From birth we find ourselves immersed in a simplified form of society, the family, which, although it seems obvious, is not at all.

Many things have changed with respect to history, to tradition. Divorce and women’s emancipation are undoubtedly important elements that have dispelled the dogmas on which the concept of the family unit traditionally rested. Today the family is no longer just the registry one and the families are very different from each other.

But it remains a theme deeply so tied to man and well rooted in his memory as to be widely treated in cinema by many directors who have expressed, according to their style and their poetics, this so complex and universal reality.

Below is a guide to 6 films on the very important theme of the family.

Little Women by Gillian Armstrong

From the pen di Luisa May Alcott the coming-of-age novel was born that enchanted millions and millions of readers: Little Women (1868). The story of the March family is told through the four sisters who live in the period of the American Civil War. With the father gone to the front, their reference figure becomes the mother. Little by little each sister sees a compass in the other to live this moment of growth that they are facing together.

Various versions have followed over the years. George Cukor in 1933 he was the first to transpose the film from the novel to give rise to the first film version of Little Women; after him in 1949 Marvyn LeRoy made a remake of it that earned an Oscar for production design. In 1994 Gillian Armstrong he decided to give a more feminist edge to this film which in itself emancipates the figure of the woman. In the cast we find Winona Rydeer, Susan Sarandon, Samantha Marhis, Claire Danes, Chirstian Bale, Gabriel Byrne and a young woman Kirsten Dunst.

Finally the most recent version of 2019 directed by Greta Gerwin with Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen. Also in the cast Thimothee Chalamet and Merly Streep.

The story of the March sisters has fascinated many generations, giving us a revolutionary idea, making us understand that there is not necessarily a need for a man to carry on. a family.

Matilda you are mythical by Danny Devito

As proof that the family is the first environment in which the character of a child is formed, the 1996 film by Danny Devito makes us understand how difficult it can be to have a family outside the rules.

Matilda ( Mara Wilson) is surrounded by a narrow-minded and coarse father (Danny DeVito), an indifferent mother (Rhea Perlman) and a really insufferable brother (Bryan Levinson). The girl is very intelligent, so much so that she develops supernatural powers, but the only one who understands her potential is the teacher (Embeth Davidtz). She too, having had a difficult relationship with her frightening aunt, the director Trinciabue (Pam Ferris), he understands the child perfectly and manages to give her what she needs: a family.

This is an example of how the environment in which the child is formed is of fundamental importance. Matilda is a child prodigy and the context in which she lives does nothing but clip her wings, preventing her from taking flight. This is also part of the family’s duties: to provide the necessary opportunities to walk on one’s own two feet.

A dream for tomorrow by Mimi Leader

Mimi Leader directed the film in 2000 A dream for tomorrow, resuming The novel of Catherine Ryan Hide, The formula of the heart. A delicate story that in its own way tackles the theme of the family through 11-year-old Trevor McKinnei (Haley Joel Osment). The child comes from a difficult home environment: the mother is a former alcoholic and the father is abusive and absent. All the love that the little one has not received decides to pour it on the neighbor. Indeed, spurred on by Professor Eugent Simont (Kevin Spacey), Trevor decides to look for a way to change the world he lives in.

122 minutes of film in which we become attached to the little boy moved by good intentions, who tries to give others the affection and care that he has not received. The family context might seem like a marginal aspect, but in reality every choice made by the characters is nothing more than a reflection of parental influence. The bitter conclusion leaves us stunned, it makes us think and understand how much a small gesture of affection makes the difference.

The blind side by John Lee Hancock

Sandra Bullok And Quinton Aaron they are the protagonists of this sweet and touching story. The film harks back to the story of Michael Oher, American football player on the team of Baltimore Ravens. Released in 2009, it is directed by John Lee Hancock, with the screenplay edited by John Lee Hancock. It deals with the story of an orphaned and poor black boy who is taken to heart by Leigh Anne Tuohy, which decides after various vicissitudes to fight for his custody. Sandra Bullok, with her delicate interpretation, won the Oscar for best actress in 2010 and a golden globe.

The relationship that arises between the two is that between a mother and a child. Ms. Tuohy in fact encourages the boy, helps him in achieving his goals and gives him the support that unfortunately he did not get from his biological family. The question that arises after watching this film is how much does the blood bond actually matter. Is it really the DNA that determines who the mother or the father are? Perhaps what matters most is how much love and support can be given to a person.



What to Expect When Expecting Kirk Jones



The arrival of a child: this is the event that unites five different couples, each of which is trying to form a family. 2012 film, directed by Kirk Jones, is a comedy with numerous US stars: Cameron Diaz, the mythical JLo, Anna Kandrick, Brooklyn Decker, Chace Crowford, Elisabeth Banks, Matthew Morrison. Couples will have to deal with the changes that the arrival of a child generates.

Juls and Evan are two television celebrities, who will have to compromise with their work. Wandy, an avid reader of books on pregnancy, lives this experience that seems difficult for the first time on her skin, while the new partner of her father Skilar, much younger than him, seems to be doing very well with pregnancy. Holly is a famous photographer who travels the world trying to adopt a child, despite her partner not fully agreeing. Finally, Rosie and Marco are two business rivals but who hide their feelings.

At home all good by Gabriele Muccino

There is nothing better than this film which expresses the traditional concept of family well. A comedy with a dramatic twist directed by Gabriele Muccino and written together with Paola Costella.

Alba and Pietro (Ivano Marescotti, Stefania Sandrelli), they want to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, and they do it by inviting the whole family to their villa located on an island. At the reunion everyone participates, children and grandchildren, but it is known that small grudges are often harbored even in the most close-knit families. Thus the characters, forced to live together due to bad weather that blocks transport on the island, will confront each other, with quarrels, dives into the past and rivalry.

In the cast Stefano Accorsi, Carolina Crescentini, Elena Cucci, Sabrina Impacciatore, Massimo Ghini, Claudia Gerini, Pierfrancesco Favino, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Giulia Michelini, Giampaolo Morelli, Valeria Solarino.

A cast with all the trimmings that transports us directly into the daily life of a family that often carries with it little unspoken things to avoid ruining the delicate balance.



Brief reflection

Perhaps this synthetic list of films can make us understand how difficult it is to be able to summarize everything in such a small space. But man will always need to come together as a group to form a community; a family is something more rooted, whatever the purpose that drives us to form one, which leads us to create something indissoluble. And it doesn’t matter if sometimes the links aren’t genetic ones. This strong desire is inherent in us and will always be.

Cinema has asked questions and given articulated answers to these irrepressible needs, as, moreover, to all the fundamental aspects of our existence.