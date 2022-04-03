6 filters you can use

Learn how to use Google Drive filters to find your information easily

Google Drive is one of the best tools for managing and storing files on the Internet. This platform of Google provides in its free version a storage capacity of up to 15 GBIn addition, it allows you to buy much more space, here we leave you the prices and how to buy more GB in Google Drive. This makes it a very useful tool for saving information, however, this large storage capacity means that many times we have a large number of files of different themes or uses, without a defined order, which makes it difficult to search for a single file specific. Therefore, we will talk about 6 great filters that you can use to make things easier for yourself.

What are Google Drive filters?

They are tools to reduce the range of possibilities in a search within Google Drive, each with a specific purpose that allows us to find the information in question.

To access these filters, if you are from the computer, you must click on the 3 lines that are in the search bar, there you will be shown several options to filter your search:

It is important to know that all these options exist from the mobile appjust that they are presented in a different way.

Guy

This search filter does much of the heavy lifting, since allows you to differentiate between any type of filefrom spreadsheets, photos, videos, images, PDF files, among others.

To search by file type from the PC you must first click on search options, which are in the same field that says Search in Drive. You display the list of elements that says Type, where it will show you all the available options. From the mobile you just have to press on the search bar, and then the different types of files will appear that you can see by moving them from right to left.

Owner

With this people search filter you can get results quickly, as it allows you to search based on who is the owner or creator of the file. Users who use Google Drive for work or who often receive files from other people, may reduce the amount of information depending on the sender.

To search by owner on the computer you must also go to search options, and display the entire list to choose the one that suits your needs. There you can choose between: any person, I am the owner, I am not the owner and a specific person, you choose depending on the file and press the search button.

In the case of mobile, you only have to place yourself in the search space, automatically you will get the avatars of all those who have shared files with you.

contains the words

in this option you must add one or several words that you remember that are in the file that you want to find. Try to use words that are hard to find in other files for best results. Like the rest of the filters on this list, to access it, you must enter the search options.

Location

With this section you will be able to define exactly where the file is stored, since Google Drive has some different locations or directories, similar to what you may have on your PC.

To search by location you must go to that option and choose between: any, my unit, shared with me.

Modification date

It is probably the most familiar search filter for most users, with this you will be able to find files simply by defining the date they were created or last edited.

Users can generate custom date ranges or choose from certain time frames like: today, yesterday, last 7 days, last 30 days, etc.

shared with

As the name implies, you must enter the name or email of the person with whom you are sharing the file that you want to find, and this way you will get everything that you are working together with that person. If you have a lot of files shared with the other person, another filter will probably need to be used.

The best thing about all Google Drive filters is that you can combine several to get a more accurate result, for example, choose the type of file, the date of its modification and filter by a word that you are sure is inside the file. It is also important that you know that not all the information you want to save is allowed in Google Drive, since some use policies that you must respect, if you do not want your information to be deleted.

