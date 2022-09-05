6 Finished Movies That Never? we’ll see

Who knows what storms have taken place in the offices of Warner so that a project $90 million end up thrown in the bin. But that’s how it has been: either for quality reasons, or for financial reasons due to the recent purchase of the studio, batgirl has been condemned to remain unreleased, without even a premiere with its head bowed in HBOMax.

But it is one thing to speculate on the bad luck that affects the projects of DC (and on Michael Keaton’s jinxed fame), and another to think that this is a new case in Hollywood, or in the film industry in general.

Since ancient times, the films that have gone unreleased due to financial cataclysms, public relations disasters, pitched battles on the set and other reasons have been legion. And here we are going to remember a few.

‘The Day the Clown Cried’ (1972)

Jerry Lewis.

Surely, we are talking about the most famous unreleased film in Hollywood history. And it is not for less, being the film in which a Jerry Lewis Eager to rekindle his career, he tried to approach the Holocaust through the eyes of a clown captured by the Nazis.

Lewis was wary of the project, but ended up running it personally for lack of a better option. And, although his plans included a grand premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, this one went to the fret because of his disputes with the writers Joan O’Brien Y Charles Denton. Years later, and while admitting that the film was the biggest mistake of his career, the filmmaker admitted that he enjoyed (to a certain extent) the many urban legends generated around his bump.

Today a copy of The Day the Clown Cried sleeps the sleep of the just in the US Library of Congress. And, despite the fact that the conditions of its acquisition included the possibility of a premiere in 2024, the heirs of the actor and director point out that this will not take place due to “problems of copyright”. We will have to stay with the desire.

‘Empires of the Deep’ (2011)

Possible 21st century equivalent to The Day the Clown Cried, this Sino-American co-production powered by billionaire Jon Jiang shows that a film can have ten screenwriters and, despite this, never be released due, among other things, to the fact that its plot (signed by the producer: more than that) is incomprehensible gibberish.





the sinking of Empires of the Deep came out for the handsome sum of 130 million dollars, and in its intrahistory there are milestones such as the dismissal of the directors Irving Kershner (The Empire Strikes Back) Y Pitof, who already carried the disgrace of having signed Catwoman. Sharon Stone Y Monica Bellucci They were announced as protagonists in different phases of the project, but, showing good sense, they decided to leave the production by legs.

The only winner of Empires of the Deep it was Olga Kurylenko, who pocketed a million dollars for working on his Dantesque filming. For the rest, the non-payments to the actors and the crew, the coercion of the police in search of a bribe and the accusations of kidnapping (which there were also) suggest that the filming of the film would make for a great film about a blockbuster in the that everything goes wrong. Or worse.

‘Hippie Hippie Shake’ (2017)

Sienna Miller GTRES

Can a film that has Sienna Miller doing a frontal nude? Yes, and this comedy about the counterculture of the 60s, based on the story of the satirical magazine Oz and with Cillian Murphy as the protagonist, is the test.

Although the filming of hippie hippie shake had its share of problems, the apocalypse came after the last click of the clapperboard. On the one hand, the director Beeban Kidron and her husband, the screenwriter Tim Bevan, they dropped the film during post-production due to ‘creative differences’. On the other hand, the activist Germain Greer She was not amused at seeing herself portrayed in the film, raising the possibility of legal action.

In this way, the film was condemned to eternal darkness. Which is a shame: those who have been able to see it point out that, without being anything from the other Thursday, it is a very funny comedy.

‘I Love You, Daddy’ (2017)

Some projects on this list are the equivalent of that proverbial circus that grows midgets. For example, this film secretly shot by comedian Louis CK after the failure of I’m A Cop, another project that never got past pre-production.





After a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and with the film’s release date already set for November 2017, what you may be imagining happened: Louis CK had to face accusations of sexual abuse. Thus, the distributor The Orchard He preferred to file it. Nowadays, however, it is relatively easy to see it by legal means: blessed screeners on dvd.

I Love You Daddy did not benefit from having John Malkovich in the role of a famous pedophile film director who tries to seduce the protagonist’s daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz). To make matters worse, before Malkovich, CK offered the role to a Woody Allen who rejected him shocked. Let’s savor this last detail, please.

‘Promises Written in Water’ (2010)

Vincent Gallo in ‘Promises Written In Water’. cinemania

Let’s abandon commercial projects and remember that ‘auteur’ films also run the risk of going unreleased. Especially if they are led by one of the most hated people in the industry for his tremendous arrogance and propensity for easy insult.

After having seen their faces with criticism for The Brown Bunny (2003), Vincent Gallo returned to his old ways with a film that presented the symbolic and abstract love story between a professional assassin (himself, ofcourse) and a young woman with suicidal tendencies (Dolphin Bafort).

If such an intense plot doesn’t turn you back, reviews like the one that called the film “incomprehensible and disappointing” (The Hollywood Reporter) will. Given the dismal reception to his work at the Venice and Toronto festivals, Gallo preferred not to premiere it, and since then he has only directed short films.

‘Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due’ (date unknown)

After jumping into the swimming pool exploitation author with the multi-award winning The life of Adele, I was going to do Abdellatif Kechiche? Well, it’s clear: shoot a trilogy in honor of teenage fucking whose releases premiered (Mektoub, My Love: Canto One Y Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo) exceed three hours of footage (each).





The fact that, after the premiere of the first installment, an accusation of sexual abuse arrived (the name of the complainant has not been revealed) and that Intermezzo was beaten at Cannes despite including a 12 minute unsimulated cunnilingus, added to the rumors that pointed to Kechiche as a tyrant on the set, presaged a storm as a result of which the third film remains unreleased.

In fact, the state of Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due it is enigmatic with desire. It is most likely that the film already has all its footage, including numerous glimpses of the posterior anatomy of its actresses, but that the director is not clear when editing it and there is no distributor willing to take charge of it. It is up to each individual whether this is a great loss for contemporary cinema.

