6 foods that are bad for your liver

Excesses in general are never good for our body: let’s discover 6 foods to consume in moderation.

Excess in general is never a good idea for our body. In the age of consumption, giving in to temptations is really easy; while most cravings require organoleptic bursts that only junk foods or sugary drinks can give. There are so many food obstacles to the health of our body and for the most gluttonous palates it can be a real challenge to resist. There are so many traps on the market, but there is a remedy for everything. Let’s find out together 6 foods to be consumed in moderation for the well-being of our liver.

Liver: 6 foods to eat in moderation

caffeine is absorbed from the small intestine and metabolized by enzymes in the liver. Overdoing it would increase the risk of damage to the gland of the digestive system. Doses must be reduced: specialists recommend consuming no more than two cups a day. French fries: also in this case it is a question of revisiting their consumption without completely eliminating it. In general, frying is a cooking method that is highly harmful to the liver. Once the required amount of fat is exceeded, this organ will register cellular overload. French fries, impregnated with sunflower oil, should therefore be consumed in limited portions: we recommend once a week.

excessive alcohol consumption is very harmful to the liver. To neutralize toxins, the gland cells tend to gradually self-destruct. It is advisable to limit its use to avoid cell replication failure of hepatocytes. sodas: they are so bad for the liver that one disease bears their name: NASH, also known as “Soda disease”, Chronic liver disease linked to the consumption of too much sugar and too much fat. The disease can progress to cirrhosis and mainly affects heavy consumers of sugary drinks such as soda.