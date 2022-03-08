6 free applications to find the cheapest gas station from your mobile

Related news

Since the beginning of 2022, gasoline is at historical maximum prices and the price of diesel is on the verge of breaking its record. Thanks to your Android mobile, you can search for the cheapest gas stations, something that we can consult by hand on Google Maps but that is more comfortable to look at using some applications that will tell you where you should go if you want to refuel at the best price. If you want to find the cheapest gasoline they can be a very good option, they will tell you the price of each fuel without having to go see it in person, in addition to drawing a route to the gas station and allowing you to save it for later.

Gasoline and diesel Spain

Gasoline and diesel Spain

The Free Android

This application will be able to show you a list with the cheapest gas stations around you, and it will do so using your location or the address you manually enter for the search.

At each gas station their schedule will appear, as well as the prices of gasoline 95 and diesel, along with a button that allows you to display the historical price and that these have had over time at this gas station. If you decide that you want to go to one of them, all you have to do is click on the navigation button for the mobile to create a route to it.

Instant Gas Price

Instant gas price

The Free Android

In this other app, you can enter a location or zip code to access a listing with the cheapest gas stations around you. You can sort this list based on how far away they are, or based on their price.

cheapest gas station

cheaper gasoline

The Free Android

In this case, the app will ask you for location permissions and then show you a list of gas stations that shows the price of all types of fuel that you can refuel. If you click on one of them you will access your file with the schedule and access to Google Maps to note the location or even start the journey to it.

my gas stations

my gas stations

The Free Android

In this case, after granting location permissions, you will be able to access a list of the nearest gas stations and their prices, as well as the distance to them. The interesting thing is that there is a bar that you can slide to one side or the other to adjust the maximum distance at which you are looking for these gas stations. If you enter one of them you will be able to see a list with its prices, data, the search date and a button to start browsing.

Save on Gasoline

Save on gasoline

The Free Android

In this case, the application offers you different tabs in which you can take a look at the list of gas stations itself, a map in which they will be shown to you in their location, a section where you can create a route and even a favorites section so that you can save all those that interest you for the future.

1-2-3Fuel

1-2-3 fuel

The Free Android

This last application has a favorites section in which you can add the gas stations of your choice, but what stands out the most about it is that it has the most complete map that you will be able to find in one of these applications. This brings together in great detail the gas stations that are in your city, with the possibility of checking its price history or saving it in favorites, as well as starting a route to that same gas station.

