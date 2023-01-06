6 free games and 5 offers to enjoy playing Three Kings Day on PC and consoles: Saints Row, Shadow Tactics, Marvel’s Avengers and much more – PC

At Christmas and New Year we are absent, but we are back just in time for Three Kings Day to bring you several free games that you can claim or try for a few days on PC and console. We also include five offers that, in our opinion, are interesting. Without further ado, we invite you to take a look at this summary with the highlights of promotions for the weekend, with action, sports, simulation, etc.

Free games

Games to claim and keep forever

Kerbal Space Program [PC]. In a few weeks we will have the opportunity to enjoy its second installment, but while you have an opportunity to discover one of these little surprises that the industry gives us from time to time, a video game where you run the space program of an alien race, having to use a wide variety of parts to build spaceships that work according to the laws of aerodynamics and orbital physics. Claim it on the Epic Games Store until January 12 .

[PC]. In a few weeks we will have the opportunity to enjoy its second installment, but while you have an opportunity to discover one of these little surprises that the industry gives us from time to time, a video game where you run the space program of an alien race, having to use a wide variety of parts to build spaceships that work according to the laws of aerodynamics and orbital physics. . Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice [PC]. They already gave away the original video game a few weeks ago, but now from the Epic Games Store they offer us to continue their world with an independent expansion. Set in feudal Japan, and more specifically in the Edo period, the player is proposed to take control of the kunoichi Aiko and her band of assassins to end the ghosts of her past. Claim it on the Epic Games Store until January 12 .

Games to try for a limited time

The Anacrusis [PC]. Still in the early access phase, this weekend we’ll have the chance to play a game of this four-player cooperative first-person shooter that takes place aboard a huge starship stranded in the far reaches of explored space, where you can team up and wipe out hordes of aliens. Play it for free on Steam until January 9 .

[PC]. Still in the early access phase, this weekend we’ll have the chance to play a game of this four-player cooperative first-person shooter that takes place aboard a huge starship stranded in the far reaches of explored space, where you can team up and wipe out hordes of aliens. . cricket 22 [Xbox]. With the new year the Free Play Days return to Microsoft. The first on the list is a cricket simulator, which, although it is not a widely shared discipline in Spain, may allow you to get to know its world better, by presenting itself as the most accessible cricket game to date, thinking even for newbies to this game. sport. Play it for free with XBL Gold until January 9 .

[Xbox]. With the new year the Free Play Days return to Microsoft. The first on the list is a cricket simulator, which, although it is not a widely shared discipline in Spain, may allow you to get to know its world better, by presenting itself as the most accessible cricket game to date, thinking even for newbies to this game. sport. . For The King [Xbox]. Also within the Free Play Days we have to download and taste these days this strategic role-playing game that combines roguelike and desktop elements in a stimulating adventure that takes place throughout the kingdom. It has a single player mode and a cooperative mode to play online and locally, ideal for this kings weekend. Play it for free with XBL Gold until January 9 .

[Xbox]. Also within the Free Play Days we have to download and taste these days this strategic role-playing game that combines roguelike and desktop elements in a stimulating adventure that takes place throughout the kingdom. It has a single player mode and a cooperative mode to play online and locally, ideal for this kings weekend. . Saints Row (2022) [Xbox]. This last one is a bombshell. You can’t claim it and keep it forever, but you will have hours and hours to discover if it’s your ideal proposal to start the new year with explosions and lots of action, as well as the characteristic humor of the saga. This new foray into the series hasn’t caught the public en masse, but now you can see it for yourself. Play it for free with XBL Gold until January 9 .

Other free games for subscribers

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option to explore new free games for subscribers on services like PS Plus Essential, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming, etc. As always, we invite you to join the 3DJuegos Discord server .

Deals: great games at a reduced price

In addition to these free games, we want to open the year with a small selection of offers that we have seen in the main stores and that we believe that, in our humble opinion, it can give you a lot of joy at the price they are.