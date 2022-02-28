6 fun websites to play with friends

The popularity of Chess , one of the quintessential classic games, has skyrocketed in recent years, coinciding with the times of quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. Of course, it has been adapted to the new times and no longer needs to be played with a board, but rather there are countless possible versions, with the Chess.com platform being the most reliable of all.

Next, we are going to review a series of websites with multiplayer games in which you can connect to play with family or friends and momentarily reduce the distance that separates you, according to various criteria and trying to cover all possible tastes.

Registered users, in addition to playing with strangers of their level, can connect directly with other friends by simply entering the chosen username. The platform will synchronize us and give way to our duel of minds.

Another of the classic games that we played with friends in person is Trivial. On the trivialonline.es website we can create private games in which the categories of the game can even be customized. Set of questions and answersto choose between Art and Literature, Cinema and TV, Geography, History, Miscellaneous, Music, Sports and Science and Nature.

We can adjust other parameters such as the time available to answer or the number of questions in total. When creating each session, it will assign us a link that we can easily share with friends who are going to become rivals.

Game Pass is a kind of Netflix of video games, having subscriptions for PC, for Xbox, or a Game Pass Ultimate with which you have everything, including being able to play streaming. For a few months, this possibility of playing in the cloud has also been applied in browsers.

Simply by entering the Xbox Cloud Gaming URL, you will have access to much of the available library. This also includes many of the multiplayer video games that currently has the service, such as ARK, Conan Exiles, Battlefield V, or Rainbow Six: Extraction.

Another of the games with enormous popularity at the beginning of 2022 has been Wordle, the word guessing game that every day puts everyone before the same challenge and of which we also have a version in Spanish. If you don’t have enough with these and the multiple variants (countries, mathematical equations, etc.), you can always create them yourself.

The operation of this web tool is simple. It allows us to choose a word of the length that we want (which in itself increases the level of challenge with respect to the usual five letters), the language to which it belongs and generate a link that we can forward to challenge family and friends to see if they get our word right.

The escape room hobby has also had to adapt to changing times. Escape room x LOVER is a website that collects more than 70 free online escape rooms to play at home for you to have fun with your family and friends.

It includes a multitude of themes, from mysteries and (fictional) crimes to science fiction and space. They have the advantage that many of them can also be accessed from a variety of mobile devices to increase compatibility between participants.

One of the games that most frequently appear on Twitch broadcasts is GeoGuessrin which you have to guess where in the world a picture belongs. Using the StreetView technology of Google Maps, it takes us to visit places around the planet trying to catch a clue about where we could have traveled virtually.

Within your option to play with friends, you can put several filters to include countries from all over the world, from Europe or even reduce the game to our national territory.