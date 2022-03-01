6 gadgets under 10 euros that you can buy on AliExpress right now

We finished February selecting 6 tech bargains for less than 10 euros on AliExpress, take advantage!

February comes to an end but the bargains of aliexpress have only just begun, and that is that the special campaign of New User Bonuses still active in e-commerce. In this way, it is possible to buy an infinite number of products at prices absolutely ridiculousas long as we do that using a new account.

Remember that even if you are already an active user of AliExpress you can access this promotion, you will only have to register a new email on the platform and redeem the special welcome coupons. If you do, you will be able to get small gadgets such as keyboards, mice or wireless headphones with significant cuts in their price.

For now, we have prepared a small selection with half a dozen products techies the sea of ​​practices that you can buy for less than 10 euros. Let’s go to the mess!

Headphones, a mouse, a keyboard… Take advantage of the New User Bonus

Wireless mouse. We start with a wireless mouse USB that can be yours by little more than 3 euros, an absolutely irresistible price for a perfect gadget to carry in your work backpack. Its design is compact and lightweight, it has a range of up to 10 meters and a non-slip base and, best of all, it works with two triple A batteriesso its autonomy is assured for several months.

LED strip lights. Another interesting gadget that is worth sinking your teeth into is this led strip lights from 5 meters, which has plummeted its price below 6 euros. It comes with a “mandito” to control the tonality of the lights, although we can also connect them to the mobile to control them through an app or directly using Alexa or Google Assistant. In case you need more metersthat you know that there are also strips of 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 meters, all of them with huge discounts.

SanDisk Cards. Let’s go now with a basic lifestyle technological: the SanDisk microSD cards. It is the best-selling model of the brand, which is much cheaper than on Amazon, where it is usually around 10 euros. They are available in 16, 32, 64, 128 and 256GB, although the most attractive prices are in the models of 32 and 64GB.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 2. In case you need some cheap wireless headphonesyou will hardly find anything better value for money than these Redmi AirDots 2 from Xiaomi. If you take advantage of the AliExpress first order coupon you can get them for just €6.69, one of its lowest prices. They connect to the mobile immediately (you will not have to install anything) and they barely weigh 4.1 grams. In addition, they come with a button to control playback or the invocation of voice assistants and their battery exceeds 4 hours of music playback. A very good option for those users who are looking for wireless headphones without complications.

Xiaomi Mijia Nail Clipper. Following in the footsteps of Xiaomi we also have its famous nail clippers, an essential tool for all self-respecting Mi Fan. It has a special design so that we can hold it as God intended and a small deposit in which freshly cut nails are stored.

Mars Gaming FCB Keyboard. We end the compilation with an article that will be especially welcome by those most culés users, since we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than a keyboard with license and special design of the Barcelona Football Club. This small great Blaugrana work is invoiced by a great peripheral such as mars-gamingwith which, even if we pay only €2.25 we will be acquiring a membrane keyboard durable and with a two-year guarantee.

