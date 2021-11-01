6 games will leave the catalog in mid-November 2021 – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass will see further changes to its catalog during November 2021 and, with various new games coming up already announced, the communication on 6 games that they will leave the catalog during the month, in mid-November.
We have seen the first games announced with Forza Horizon 5 and GTA among the new arrivals in the Xbox Game Pass catalog during November 2021, at this point we also examine the games that will instead be deleted from the catalog as every month. Again, the titles in question will be removed in the middle of the month, i.e. the November 15, 2021:
So if you are interested in any of these titles, the advice is to focus on them before they are removed from the catalog, or buy them using the discount in progress while they are inside the Xbox Game Pass. Of particular interest may be Final Fantasy VIII HD, or the remastered version in high definition of the original chapter, the Planet Coaster management software and also River City Girls, but they are all games that can attract different types of users, given their particularities.