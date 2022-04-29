6 gift offers available for a limited time

Share

We select 6 essential purchases from the official Samsung store: surprise with the best technology.

The Mother’s Day is just around the corner and from the official store of Samsung They invite us to celebrate it with a good bunch of offers and gifts throughout the Galaxy series.

Surprising our loved ones is easier than ever when we can give the best technology of the market, being able to buy, in this case, a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with some Galaxy Buds2 included in the price, or one of the best smartwatches of the last year with almost 100 euros discount.

Until the next may 2 you have at your disposal discounts and gifts in the Samsung online store for all tastes and budgets. Also remember that by buying on the brand’s website you will have free shipping to all Spain and the possibility of paying in up to 36 installments. you can also further reduce the price taking advantage of the Samsung Renewal Plan, with which it is possible to save up to a few hundred euros handing in your old device.

6 gifts from Samsung with which it is impossible to go wrong

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you are clear that you want to have a detail of the truth with your mother, without a doubt the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the smartphone to choose. Comes with a free Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Buds2 and it is, right now, the best Android device on the market. It integrates the best screen ever seen on a mobile, an S Pen inside and a very advanced photographic section. Also say that more than a purchase, it is a investmentsince, in addition to having a robust design that boasts of integrating premium materials, Samsung guarantees us up to 5 years of updates. A superb gift that comes especially well accompanied.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Another interesting option to give away can be the Galaxy S21 FEa device we reviewed earlier this year that left us very good feelings, standing out especially for its screen, its autonomy and its good performance on a day-to-day basis. It’s about a high-end manual that includes at no cost a wireless charger, a special cover and some Samsung Galaxy Buds Livethe latter, headphones with active noise cancellation valued at more than 100 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. Few more surprising gifts can occur to us than a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The mobile folding Samsung is one of the most coveted devices of the season, a smartphone with a unique design and specifications more than capable of offering a premium experience. Now, the really interesting thing about this purchase is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and the Buds Pro fully included in the price free. You will have one of the most emblematic mobiles of recent months with 60 euro discount and, at no additional cost, a tablet and headphones valued at more than 350 euros. The perfect combo to save and surprise.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Leaving the field of mobile phones, Samsung has also seen fit to lower the different models of its new family of tablets. In this way we can save 50, 75 or 100 euros by applying different discount codes when paying: use ULTRA100 to save 100 euros on the Tab S8 Ultra, PLUS75 to save 75 euros on the Tab S8+ and TAB50 to save 50 euros on the base model. All models are compatible with the S Pen and are called to be the new standard when it comes to Android tablets. A unique gift that will leave the most creative mothers speechless.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro. Finally, and although there is no discount (unless you trade in an old device), it is worth mentioning the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Proan ultra-compact notebook with a design and performance from another planet. Light and powerful, it is a laptop designed for the most demanding work: we have an AMOLED screen made for professionals, a 12th generation Intel processor, Windows 11, an SSD of up to 512, 16GB RAM… If the lucky future woman also uses a Samsung mobile in her day-to-day life, the Galaxy Book2 Pro will multiply her productivity thanks to the galaxy ecosystem.

