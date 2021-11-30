6 Global Shares That Can Grow 60% For Goldman Sachs By FinanciaLounge



Pharmaceuticals, video games and e-commerce in the short list of titles with a potential upside of more than 60% in the next 12 months compiled by Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂

Goldman Sachs’ list of “buy” stocks includes 179 companies. Of these, only one fifth have an upside potential of 60% or more in the next 12 months. A very limited list of titles, in which six names stand out in particular to keep an eye on between now and next November.

SOUTHOREAN LIFTING

Those chosen by CNBC are six. The first is Jeisys Medical, an emerging South Korean company that is conquering increasingly important market shares in the growing segment of non-invasive cosmetic surgery. The last quarter has been very robust, and the company’s expansion into countries like the US and Japan promises a 70% increase in revenues over the previous year. At the beginning of November, Goldman Sachs revised the target price to $ 16, with a potential increase of 200% from the current $ 5.3 …

