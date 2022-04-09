6 great controversies during awards ceremonies

The most important awards, in the case of the music or film industry, always have a moment in which they make us turn around to see them, either because of some unwise comment or because of a lawsuit between the artists.

For this reason, the public is increasingly expectant to know if there is a moment that can be talked about all week or just let the euphoria of the moment go by.

So here we bring you 6 great controversies that have existed in important award ceremonies.

6.- Radiohead ignore Miley Cyrus Y kanye-west

Although, although it was not during an award ceremony, it was at the after party of the 2009 edition when this incident occurred between the English group, after they refused to greet the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball”, sending a strong message to the singer.

“When she grows up, she will learn not to have this feeling that everyone should do what she wants.”

However, it was not the only one that the band ignored, because kanye-west He was also the victim of a snub by thom yorke and company during the same night, which caused the annoyance on the part of the rapper.

5.- 50cent interrupts Evanescence

It was during 2004 in the delivery of the grammys when the interpreter of “In da Club” had managed to get nominations in several categories, however, on that night the rapper returned home empty-handed.

But, to show his discontent, the moment he Amy reads and company went up to receive their award, the rapper chose to interrupt the moment, where, despite the courage, he only decided to make a peace gesture to the cameras.

Subsequently, Amy reads dedicated a few words to the rapper: “we want to thank this award to 50 Cent”.





4.- La La Land win by mistake

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest controversies during the award ceremony for major film productions occurred when the winner of the Best Film category was announced, which was debated between moonlit Y La La Land like the favorites.

However, what nobody counted on was that there was an error when naming the winning film, since everything seems to indicate that it was the confusion in question of the envelopes.

At the time that Faye Dunaway Y Warren Beatty had declared as the winner the film starring Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone, the production was giving thanks for the award, however, seconds later came the rectification that declared moonlit as the true winner of the category.

3.- kanye-west against Taylor Swift

It was during the delivery of the Video Music Awards in 2009, kanye-west lashed out at Taylor Swiftafter winning the category as Best Female Music Video for his singleYou Belong to me”.

But, what the assistants nor the own taylor I expected is that kanye-west interrupted her on stage where she took the microphone to say: “I’m happy for her but the best video was from Beyoncé”, which caused a strong debate among the public due to the rapper’s action.





2.- Kiss between Britney Spears Y madonna

If we are talking about controversies, we cannot forget that year 2003 when during the delivery of the VMA’s Held in New York, two of the most important Pop artists starred in a moment that was saved forever.

We talked about the kiss between madonna Y Britney Spears After performing hits like Like a Virgin Y Hollywood where he also participated Christina Aguilera.





one.- Will Smith against Chris Rock

In the recent 94th edition of the Oscar Awardsr, Will Smith and the comedian Chris Rockstarred in one of the most uncomfortable moments during an award ceremony, and that is that, during a monologue prior to presenting the categories, Rock made a joke about the appearance of Jada Pinkett-Smithwhich, the protagonist of I’m legend he didn’t take it well at all.

The actor’s reaction was to launch himself against Rock, slapping him in the middle of the stage and then telling him in front of the entire theater not to mention his wife’s name again.



