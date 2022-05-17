6 haircuts with which it seems longer

It may seem like a ‘physical inconsistency’, but those afraid of scissors and lovers of length will be left with no reason to refuse to cut their hair. And it is that, cutting the hair does not necessarily mean sacrificing many centimeters, and sometimes, a well-cleaned or strategically ‘sharp’ mane can optically appear to be even longer. With the help of the stylist David Lorente We tell you the six haircuts with which it can seem longer.

Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

v-cut

How is it done? “It’s just a matter of slightly filing down the bottom of the ‘V’ and perfectly cleaning up the sides and front shape. If you comb your hair integrating the different lengths well and the movement is enhanced, the result is longer hair”comments stylist David Lorente.

Who does it feel good? Especially with dense hair, “Otherwise, this technique does not work”Lorente comments. And it suits square or slightly rounded faces better. “since the layers serve to stylize the features”says the stylist. A good example is Kendall Jenner.

How to get more out of it? “Drying it in such a way that the front strands are marked out so that they are more integrated into the cut.”

Samir HusseinGetty Images

tip filing

How is it done? It is known as sealing cut or tip hygiene (dusting hairin English) and consists of minimally cutting the lower part of the hair. “It achieves a soft optical effect that creates the image of a ‘filled’ hair effect. In this way, the same thing happens that happens with slightly large people, who seem taller”David Lorente comments.

Who does it feel good? To any face and hair, whether short, medium or long. “It transmits healthy hair and that is the most important thing. The last cut of Anne of Arms It’s a good example”Llorente comments.

How to get more out of it? “Making straight cuts, the kind that have a ‘brush’ effect when tied in a ponytail.”

Maurice SantanaGetty Images

The two-layer ‘trap’

How is it done? “The secret is to sanitize the upper and outer layers of the hair and dedicate a mere filing of the ends to the inner ones if necessary”David Lorente comments.

Who does it feel good? In this case it is clearer who does not feel good. “Excessively long faces should avoid it”, advises the stylist. the last look of Miley Cyrus It’s a good example.

How to get more out of it? “With collected from the top that leave the rest of the hair loose and especially the area of ​​the neck and back.”

James DevaneyGetty Images

stripe in the middle

How is it done? “The line in the middle saves at least one centimeter on each side”, assures Lorente. How is it possible? “The hair is fuller, better distributed and reaches its maximum length.”

Who does it feel good? To all kinds of faces, “especially the oval and slightly rounded ones.” Selena Gomez is a good example of it.

How to get more out of it? “If it is about gaining centimeters in length, it is convenient to combine them with a fringe, because of the contrast”advises the expert.

RB/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Fringe

How is it done? In this case, it’s about creating contrast. “In general, cutting the bangs optically lengthens the rest of the hair, and to achieve this goal: the shorter and straighter, the better”David Lorente advises.

Who does it feel good? “If it is short, only to oval and perfectly contoured faces. And round faces should avoid straight bangs.” Heidi klum He has worn it numerous times.

How to get more out of it? “Smoothing the hair well, polishing it with fixing products and providing shine treatments that play in favor”recommends the expert.

