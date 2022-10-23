6 iconic movies with the actress [LISTA]

Winner of an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, Angelina Jolie turned 47 this Saturday, 4

Published on 06/04/2022

One of Hollywood’s most popular stars, Angelina Jolie collects successes in filmography — in addition to a Oscar as Best Supporting Actress per girl, interrupted (1999).

This Saturday, June 4th, Jolie turned 47 years old. To celebrate the actress’s birthday, we have separated six iconic films with the artist; the synopses are from Rotten Tomatoes. Check out:

girl, interrupted (1999)

“Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, girl, interrupted is the true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), a young woman who finds herself in a renowned mental institution for troubled young people, where she must choose between the world of people who belong to the interior – such as the seductive and dangerous smooth (Angelina Jolie) – or the often difficult world of reality outside.”

maleficent (2014)

“Like a beautiful young woman with a pure heart, maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When an invading army threatens the land, maleficent rises to become its fiercest protector. However, a terrible betrayal hardens her heart and turns her into a creature bent on revenge. She engages in an epic battle with the invading king’s successor, then curses her newborn daughter, Aurora — realizing only later that the child holds the key to peace in the kingdom.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

“John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnant marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However, each hides a secret from the other: they are assassins working for opposing agencies. When both are designed to kill the same target, Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody), the truth comes out. Finally freed from their cover stories, they discover they’ve been assigned to kill each other, triggering a series of explosive attacks.”

The tourist (2010)

“During an impromptu trip to Europe to mend a broken heart, the math teacher Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp) finds himself in an extraordinary situation when a seductive stranger, Elise (Angelina Jolie), gets in your way. Their seemingly innocent flirtation turns into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, as several people, who think they Frank is the thief lover of Elise,Alexander Pearcetry to capture the pair.”

eternal (2021)

“You eternal gives marvel studios features an exciting new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living in secret on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgamean unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.”

the good shepherd (2006)

“Discreet, idealistic and intensely loyal, Edward Wilson (Matt Damon) thinks service in the OSS, and later as a founding member of the Central Intelligence Agency, is the perfect career for a man of his talents. His methods become standard operating procedure for the CIA as he battles his colleagues in the KGB. But as the country plunges into the Cold War, Edward discovers that dedication to duty over family comes at a price.”

