6-inch Kindle on offer for Black Friday

Between top Black Friday offers of Amazon certainly could not miss the device that, in some way, inaugurated the path of the ecommerce giant in the world of electronics. In fact, among the thousands of promotions available on the site, the one of 6-inch Kindle, the smallest of Jeff Bezos’ company’s e-book readers.









Compact and handy (it can be held – and reads – without any problem even with one hand) the Kindle is one of the best known and desired products among the Amazon devices on offer for Black Friday 2021. For the whole of next week it will be possible to buy it at one of the lowest prices ever, along with dozens of other offers. If you don’t want to miss a single one, subscribe to the Libero Tecnologia Telegram channel and receive real-time updates on best hi-tech offers.

6-inch Kindle with integrated front light: features and functionality

Small and essential, the Kindle on offer for Black Friday 2021 is perfect for those looking for an e-reader without too many frills. Equipped with one 6-inch e-paper screen, allows you to read books and magazines even in direct sunlight. The screen, in fact, will not create reflections or other strange optical effects, allowing you to enjoy your favorite reading anywhere, even outdoors. There front light with adjustable brightness, on the other hand, it allows you to read even if you are in the dark or in dim light.

There Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to buy and download books or magazines directly from the Amazon store without having to worry about battery life. The e-paper technology in fact allows you to consume very little charge and the battery is able to last several weeks without the need to connect the Kindle to a power outlet.

Prime members also have access to a huge selection of books, newspapers and magazines that can be downloaded for free on their ebook reader. If, however, you do not want any (or almost) reading limits, the ideal solution is to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, the subscription service that gives you the ability to download over 1 million books to your device without having to purchase them. By subscribing from this link you will have two months of reading completely free.

Kindle with integrated front light on offer: price and discount

The Amazon e-reader is, without a doubt, one of the top offers of the Black Friday week promoted by the e-commerce giant. The Kindle is available at 59.99 euros (in the version with advertising), discounted by 20% compared to the list price of 79.99 euros. Not only that: the Kindle with integrated front light it can also be purchased in installments without interest and without preliminary investigation fees. During the purchase phase, it will be sufficient to choose the payment in 5 installments offered by Amazon and follow the procedure on the screen.

Kindle with integrated black front light

Kindle with integrated white front light