6 Jason Sudeikis Movies You Can Stream

Jason Sudeikis poses with the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” and Outstanding Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (REUTERS)

Daniel Jason Sudeikis, better known as Jason Sudeikis is a well-known American actor, mostly for his participation in comedy productions, and was also a member of the cast of Saturday night Live. Today, he is even more recognized for being the star in ted lassothe great series that has not stopped winning awards and recognition since it was launched to the world in 2020. Its success has been so great that a few days ago it was announced that it will be part of the FIFA 2023 video game. For this reason, at Infobae we want to let you know more productions with this performer for you to enjoy in streaming.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Ted Lasso (2020 – Present)

Successful comedy and drama series that revolves around soccer, winner of Golden Globes, Emmy Awards among others. Account that “A naive American soccer coach decides to try his luck at an English soccer club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans. However, his work and great effort changes the story that everyone expected. Watch it with all its seasons on Apple TV +.

A naive American soccer coach decides to try his luck at an English soccer club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans. (AppleTV)



Mother’s Day (2016)

Cross stories of 4 characters in the Mother’s Day. One of them is regarding Sandy (Jennifer Aniston), a woman of great personality who struggles to keep her sanity and play her role as a mother when her husband marries a younger woman. Then there’s Miranda (Julia Roberts), the star presenter of a major TV network, is single and without commitment. For her part, Jesse (kate hudson) is married to an Indian, which she hides from her mother, who is very racist, but she has decided to visit her for this party. And finally, after the death of his wife, the shy Bradley (Sudekis) fears that Mother’s Day will come, since it will be the first time that he and his two daughters will spend it without her. Also, Bradley has to put up with those who pressure him to start dating again. Available on Star+.

Cross stories on Mother’s Day. (Rice Films)

The Triumph of the Spirit (2016)

Biographical drama about the legendary athlete and colossus sprinter Jesse Owens, who broke records and won 4 gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. This athlete left the world speechless with his spectacular marks that shattered Hitler’s theory of supremacy of the Aryan race. Available on HBO Max.

Based on the incredible true story of Jesse Owens, the legendary track and field superstar whose quest to become the greatest track athlete. (Jesse Race Productions Quebec)

The Last Song (2015)

Rebecca Hall and Jason Sudeikis star in this romantic comedy as Hannah, a young woman trying to get by after the death of her celebrity husband, and Andrew, a writer with a different take on the life – and death – of her husband. Available on HBO Max.

A film about second chances in life, about a woman who finds in an aspiring writer the strength to pull herself together after the death of her husband, a famous folk singer. (Bron Studios)

Who *&$%! are the Millers? (2013)

Marijuana dealer David learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. He tries to help some young people and is surprised by some criminals, losing his money and product. David is indebted to his supplier and to solve the problem he must go to Mexico to pick up a shipment from the boss. So, to accomplish his mission, he devises a foolproof plan: He rounds up a fake family and packs them into an RV to head south for a wild weekend. Available on Netflix (September 30 is the deadline to see this title on the platform).

Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts and Nick Offerman star in “Who *&$%! Are the Millers?”. (Warner Bros.)

I want to kill my boss (2011)

Black comedy centered on three friends, Nick, Kurt and Dale. For them, the only solution to make their daily routine more tolerable would be to make their annoying bosses disappear. With the help of a few too many drinks and the dodgy advice of a hustler ex-con, the three devise a devious and foolproof plan to get rid of their superiors for good. The only problem is that the plan is only as infallible as the brain that conceives it. The sequel to this is I want to kill my boss 2 from (2014). You can see both on HBO Max.

Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston star in this black comedy. (New Line Cinema)

Love Madness in Vegas (2008)

Jack Fuller has just been fired from his own father’s company. Meanwhile, Joy McNally has been dumped by her boyfriend. Both decide to go to Las Vegas, where they end up married after a night of madness and lack of control. This is a story of love, heartbreak and friends. Available on Netflix (October 14: limit day for this film on the platform), HBO Max and Prime Video.

Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher are the stars of this comedy. Jason Sudeikis plays a supporting role as the protagonist’s friend. (20thCentury Fox)

KEEP READING:

“Wicked” adds Jonathan Bailey, the former “Bridgerton” to its cast

Star+ Reveals Release Date for “Rosalina,” Movie About Romeo’s First Love Before Meeting Juliet

“We plan this as four films,” Diego Luna told Infobae for the premiere of “Andor”