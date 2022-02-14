6 last minute gifts to buy on Valentine’s Day

The February 14party of lovers better known as Saint Valentine! If you have not yet purchased a gift for our her (or your him) don’t keep it! We are here on purpose to give you our advice for doing the best “last minute” gift possible! Obviously, we took the well-known online store as a reference Amazonwhich has already launched its shop dedicated to offers for the occasion for some time.

In this article, given the really tight time, we have selected six products for you, divided between three for her and three for him, which enjoy Prime fast shippingwhich in cities can take place on the same day, while in other cases you will have to wait until tomorrow.

We point out that it is not worth stalling, as there is a possibility that the products are out of stock or, worse, that prices will already rise in the next few days. We also remind you that, over the past few days, we have also proposed other articles in which we list the best gift ideas under 10 euros, best gift ideas under 30 euros, best gift ideas under 50 euros and best ideas gift over 50 euros.

The time has come to leave you to our selection of ours best last minute gift ideas for him and for her, also reminding you that, through our official page created to help you with your Valentine’s Day gifts, you can also consult all the offers from stores such as eBay, Mediaworld, Aliexpress, Unieuro and others!

Tommy Hilfiger classic watch

Let’s start the roundup of the best last minute gifts for him with the classic Tommy Hilfiger watch, featuring a case with a diameter of 44 mm and a thickness of 10.6 mm. The device has a white dial with day and date function and is equipped with a quartz movement with three hands. The Tommy Hilfiger watch features a white silicone strap and withstands diving up to 3 ATM.

JBL Tune500BT headphones

If your man is a music lover, he will surely be happy to receive these JBL Tune500BT headphones, which will allow him to enjoy his favorite music wherever he wants, thanks to the wireless connection via Bluetooth. The headphones guarantee up to 16 hours of music playback and only 5 minutes of charging will be enough to have an additional hour of autonomy.

Men’s wallet in genuine Trussardi leather

A wallet is always welcome, especially if it is of quality. This genuine leather wallet by Trussardi is supplied in a gift box and is equipped with all the compartments needed to hold banknotes, coins and credit / loyalty cards.

Satin Naturel cosmetics set

Let’s start our selection of the best last minute gifts for her with this gorgeous set of Satin Naturel cosmetics. Inside the elegant package there will be five beauty products, such as face serum, hyaluronic acid moisturizer, aloe vera gel, argan face oil and serum with vitamins C, A and E These are excellent quality products that use organic aloe vera instead of water as a basic ingredient, able to guarantee a long-lasting hydrated and radiant skin.

Katy Perry Killer Queen perfume

Killer Queen by Katy Perry is a perfume for women with a “floriental” flavor, made with a mix of fruity fragrances based on berries, plum and bergamot. In particular, the heart of this fragrance is the Red Velvet flower with notes of patchouli.

Heart necklace in rose gold

This stunning rose gold heart necklace, inspired by Guardian Angel, features angel wings in a rhodium / rose gold finish with a heart-shaped jewel in a shining red color inside. Representing the eternal love and faith of the guardian, this necklace goes well with all outfits and is perfect to show off on special occasions.

