6 million new players thanks to PlayStation Plus – Nerd4.life

Coffee Stain Publishing has announced that the cooperative shooter Deep Rock Galactic has exceeded quota 10 million players across all platforms, of which more than 6 million arrived after the launch of the PS5 and PS4 versions, available free to subscribers to PlayStation Plus.

Deep Rock Galactic had already enjoyed good success on other platforms. At the end of last year, copies sold were about three million since the early access started in 2018 and it has also been downloaded over a million times by Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Through a press release, Coffe Stain announced that from the launch on PS5 and PS4 last January 4th, Deep Rock Galactic has welcomed more than 6 million new players in one week, more than doubling its community thanks to the PlayStation Plus, given that it is one of the free games of January 2022 for subscribers.

Deep Rock Galactic is a first person shooter in which players take on the role of fearless space dwarves and will have to dig, drill and open passages on alien planets, while shooting at everything that moves, alone or in the company of friends thanks to cooperative multiplayer mode.

As reported in our review of Deep Rock Galactic it is the “classic title that plays alone makes a fraction of what it does in co-op. In fact the whole game has been designed to favor team play”. From this point of view, the choice to include it in the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus catalog may have been a winning move, since it has allowed many players to group together and enjoy the cooperative mode to the fullest.