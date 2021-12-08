6 million sales in the first week – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl starts very well on the market, already totaling approx 6 million copies sold in the first week of marketing, which place the pair of titles in the Olympus of the series as regards the sales.

According to reports from Gamebiz.jp, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have surpassed 6 million copies in the First week all over the world, an obviously impressive but not absurd amount for a series of this caliber.

We are very close to the results achieved by Pokémon Sword and Shield, demonstrating how the series continues to do very well on Nintendo Switch, combined with the great diffusion of the console in question.

This is also double the sales totaled in the same period of time by Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, which were spin-offs and in any case came out in a period in which the diffusion of the console was obviously not at current levels.

According to reports from Serebii, insider and always very reliable source of information regarding the world of Pokémon, the new data places Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl in the race for a placement among the best in history of the brand. It would be a truly remarkable result also considering that these are remakes and that they end up with an important launch such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus at a short distance, but with Christmas in the middle, performances of this caliber were also foreseeable.

To put it into context, these are the data referring to other notable chapters of the series, collected over different periods of time but which still allow comparisons to be made: