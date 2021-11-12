6 mistakes that, according to science, make us age prematurely

Nobody likes to see the years go by faster on their face and feel the physical prowess fail before it should. For this we are always looking for gimmicks, home remedies, products and exercises that can help us slow down the process of aging and to maintain a young and healthy appearance. The problem, however, is our tendency to forget that it’s not just about finding beneficial cures. We must also avoid following harmful lifestyles that can make us appear much older than we really are. From Harvard, for example, there is an indication to add more fruits and vegetables to our daily diet because they are foods that help slow down aging. In addition to this now classic warning, the studies and advice of doctors must be taken into consideration, convinced that we must not only worry about eating the right foods, but at the same time it is necessary to identify what can achieve the opposite effect by preventing us from looking younger man. age advances.

The experts of the Memorial Care, on the basis of various scientific studies, have identified the existence of some habits and daily vices whose negative power we too often underestimate and are, in part, the cause of premature aging because they make us have more wrinkles, gray hair and all the dreaded farewell signals to youth. We know what we need to do, even protect ourselves from the sun when it’s cloudy and how we should feed ourselves, but we must learn to recognize right away what shouldn’t be done.

Why do we age faster?

Are you aging faster? supersizer

Get too much sun

The idea of ​​lounging in the sun on the beach or on a nice terrace seems perfect, yet you have to be careful. Tanning makes us look younger, but the sun often causes skin damage which can then leave it in patches and create wrinkles, as well as increase the chances of developing some cancers. “The sun’s rays are not good for the skin. In the short term, the worst damage is the classic, painful sunburn,” explains Yale Medicine. “Even if we don’t get burned, don’t ignore the long-term consequences. The sun causes the skin to age prematurely. It’s a process called skin photoaging and, in the worst cases, it can lead to skin cancer.” How to avoid the negative effects of the sun’s rays? Being exposed to the sun is possible if we learn how to use good sunscreen on every flap of exposed skin.

Consume sugary foods and drinks

Foods with too much sugar are among the risk factors that lead to the development of diabetes, negatively affect the appearance of the skin and put on weight. Science Daily reports the work of the researchers of the UC San Francisco who found that “the consumption of sugary soft drinks, in addition to being a cause of obesity, harms health. Regular consumption of sugary soft drinks can influence the development of metabolic diseases through accelerated cellular aging.” Sugar is certainly not a positive factor for the metabolism and it hurts both when we take it with drinks and in the form of food.

Do not exercise

Some still believe that not following a regular training program has no negative consequences, however, it is good to know that inactivity affects our flexibility, mobility, strength and physical appearance, especially as we get older. In addition, there are now numerous studies that show how physical exercise can make our skin more beautiful and healthy.