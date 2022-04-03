We all make some mistakes when we carry our mobile phone. We often complain about the short duration of the batterybut there are some precautions to recharge a smartphone smartly. We are going to see six that we consider key. These are the 6 mistakes to avoid when charging your smartphone.

Errors when charging the smartphone

In the first place, among the errors that we must avoid when charging the mobile phone, is the fact that wait for the battery to discharge completely and the mobile to turn off by itself. According to a recent study, this practice has, in fact, the effect of greatly reducing the life of the battery itself: with a regular practice of deep discharge it would even go from 1000-2500 cycles of life to 300-500 cycles.

On the other hand, it is an error recharge while the battery still shows 50% autonomy. It’s an understandable practice given that many people believe they won’t have enough battery power before the end of the day, but it should be avoided. In fact, you may have noticed that your new phone just switched on shows a charge of around 40% and this is no coincidence: at this level, the battery works better, while at a higher degree it degrades more easily. Let it last like this throughout the day and when you get home at night you can charge your smartphone without any problem.

It is also wrong to use any charger : it is not mandatory to use the one supplied but you can choose another model that scrupulously respects its amperage. Otherwise, you risk damaging the battery, with longer recharges, shorter life cycles, or dangerous overheating.

Another practice is absolutely prohibited: recharging the phone from a PC. The reason is, as before, in the amperage: the USB port of a PC can only support a charge of 0.5A, while an average charger ensures 1A. According to new research, regularly charging your phone from a PC causes a 65% decrease in original battery capacity when subjected to a temperature of 40°C.It is also a mistake to use the phone while it is charging: In fact, overheating leads to the degradation of the battery and other components.

It is also It is recommended not to charge the smartphone up to 100%. This is not a real bug and full loading is not prohibited, but it is best avoided. Have you ever noticed that the last digits take longer to load? This happens because up to 80% of the accumulator cells have no problem, while for the remaining 20% ​​the path is more difficult and the cells deteriorate. Finally, also point out something that many people do not know: charge the phone with the “fast recharge” function, since it is very negative for the battery life : if the latter recharges slowly, there will be a reason; wanting to recharge it in a few minutes is abusing its power.