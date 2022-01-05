6 most beautiful and romantic villages in Lombardy to go to on Valentine’s Day

From lakes to mountains, up to the plains, Lombardy is a region that preciously preserves villages and towns where you can breathe unique and incomparable romantic atmospheres. Here’s where to organize a respectable Valentine’s Day weekend.

Countries of love to visit on Valentine’s Day in Lombardy

There Lombardy is one of the most varied regions ofItaly, you go from the mountains to the lakes, up to the flat areas in the blink of an eye.

Thanks to the variety of its territory, the Lombardy is dotted with children villages or villages with incomparable charm where to organize the Valentine’s weekend It is a must”.

Best destinations for the Valentine’s Day weekend in Lombardy: what to do and what to see

Organize the Valentine’s weekend in one of the most beautiful and romantic villages in Lombardy we must not limit ourselves to experiencing the history and the magical atmosphere of the place but we must also discover its naturalistic profiles that, trust me, are lately in fashion.

Read also: Holidays in Manerba del Garda: what to see, what to do and beaches of the “happy village of Italy”

Now we just have to find out together which are the 6 most beautiful and romantic villages in Lombardy from where to go on Valentine’s Day.

San Pellegrino Terme – Lombardy

Located in the heart of the Brembana Valley and surrounded by the magical Orobie Alps, the village of San Pellegrino Terme it is famous all over the world for the homonymous mineral water and for the spa and is located in the province of Bergamo.

Choosing San Pellegrino Terme as a Valentine’s Day destination means spending moments of pure Relax dedicating himself to Welfare and to body care surrounded by a naturalistic heritage of inestimable value (we highly recommend the QC Terme).

Here you can immerse yourself in the suggestive and romantic atmosphere of the Belle Epoque thanks to the presence of precious Art Nouveau buildings; even fans of excursions, of the trekking and simple ones walks they will find bread for their teeth.

Lovere – Lombardy

Lovere is a village with a clear medieval imprint that overlooks the wonderful waters of the Lake Iseo and it has a history that is lost in the mists of time, it is no coincidence that the first news dates back to the age of the Celts.

Renamed with the name de “The most romantic village in Italy”, as also said by the famous English writer Lady Wortley Montagu, Lovere features a Old Town which is a real medieval jewel embellished with characteristic alleys, squares and ancient buildings that make the atmosphere even more elegant and romantic.

You might be interested in: Lake Garda where you can eat well and spend little

Not to be missed are all historical and artistic attractions that this medieval village preciously guards.

Limone sul Garda – Lombardy

Located on the Brescia side in one of the most evocative stretches of coast of Lake Garda, Limone sul Garda it’s a delicious fishing village which deserves to be experienced throughout the year.

The village of Limone sul Garda it holds a truly remarkable historical heritage and is the perfect location for all lovers as it has a truly incredible cycle path that can also be covered on foot.

Stroll through the quaint Old Town and admire the sunset on the beautiful lakefront of Limone sul Garda, trust me, it’s priceless.

Laglio – Lombardy

When it comes to the “Romanticism of Lake Como”, the clock stops in the true sense of the word for here everything is beautiful.

Become famous thanks to the great actor George Clooney who bought Villa Oleandra and Villa Margherita here, The garlic and the village of Lake Como that we propose for the Valentine’s weekend and, as you may have noticed, they have excluded the most famous Lecco, Varenna and Bellagio which do not need any introduction.

The village of Laglio it is the right place for all those who love tranquility and for all those who like to eat in restaurants of great value.

Vigevano – Lombardy

Maximum example of architectural and urbanistic perfection and for the undisputed Lombard Renaissance, Vigevano is a wonderful city that necessarily deserves to be mentioned in this very interesting guide.

Are you wondering why?

This extraordinary “Ducal City”, is particularly famous, on Valentine’s Day, thanks to the event “Vigevano in Love” which offers couples the opportunity to rediscover and consolidate their love thanks to serenades that take place within the Roncalli Palace and the love stories that took place within the Sforzesco Castle.

Cusago – Lombardy

Very small village located at a stone’s throw from Milan, Cusago presents itself with a wonderfully romantic charm, one of a kind and it is the destination we offer for passionate couples excursions and of walks.

Developed around the beautiful fourteenth-century Visconti Castle, the village of Cusago it is also particularly appreciated for the quality of romantic structures and gods restaurants and is considered one “Romantic hiking destination”.